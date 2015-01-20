Karbonn introduces Titanium Mach One smartphone for INR 6,990
Indian smartphone vendor Karbonn has silently launched a new budget Android smartphone in the country. Now available at Snapdeal.com, the new Karbonn Titanium Mach One (aka Titanium S310) has been priced at INR 6,990 and can be grabbed in Black, White and Gold colour options.
The Karbonn Titanium Mach One features a 4.7-inch HD IPS display, 1.3GHz MediaTek quad-core processor, Android 4.4.2 and 1GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, 1800 mAh battery and dual-SIM support. On the imaging front, Karbonn has included an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front shooter with LED flash in the smartphone.
Among the software enhancements, the Titanium Mach One packs Smart Eye feature (tracks your eye movement to pause the video playback whenever you look away and then resumes it when you look back at the screen), Blink Eye capture (capture selfie by just blinking your eyes), Double-click to wake, Battery Stamina mode, and more.
It will be competing with the likes of Lava IRIS Selfie 50 in the country.
Update: Karbonn has now officially announced the release of the Mach One in India.
“Indian Smartphone user demographic is highly fractured with advanced users forming only a small chunk of the overall market. Thus, it is imperative to offer advanced Smartphone solutions to the consumers which complement their needs and expectations while being simple enough to be adopted intuitively by the user. Recognising the need for a dynamic symbiotic relationship between consumer and technology, Karbonn has launched Titanium Mach One which has been especially developed to cater to the growing demand of Indian consumer for relevant and simplified smartphone technology,” said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn, about the Mach One launch.
And suddenly 4k to 8k segment will now 1000 phones.. I dont understand why companies keep releasing same type of phones with slight modifications.. There would be many phones with same config even from karbonn.. Why keep increasing inventory?