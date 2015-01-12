Micromax launches Canvas Hue smartphone for INR 10,999
Micromax on Monday unveiled the new Canvas Hue smartphone. According to the company, the phone will go on sale for INR 10,999 in the Indian market beginning January 16. The phone will be released in both brick-and-mortar as well as online stores.
Sporting a 5-inch AMOLED HD display, the Micromax Canvas Hue comes with 1.3GHz quad-core processor, Android 4.4.2 and 8MP rear camera.
“At Micromax, customer centricity has always been at the core of developing products. With an AMOLED HD screen, users are guaranteed of a life-like viewing experience through more vivid colors and a crystal clear display. The Canvas Hue is a perfect blend of premium design, seamless efficiency and superior technology that supports the needs of the ever evolving consumers,” said Vineet Taneja, Chief Executive Officer, Micromax.
Other specifications of the phone include 2MP front shooter, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and 3000 mAh battery. Micromax claims that with such a huge battery, the Canvas Hue will be able to last one-month on a single charge using the super power saving mode present in the smartphone.
“With the launch of the Canvas Hue, we have again looked at addressing one of the most important needs of the Indian consumers, which is of an extended battery life. We will continue to enrich the consumer experience by delivering state-of-the-art products & services, reinforcing our commitment to raise the bar of affordable innovation in the country,” Taneja stated.
According to Micromax, the smartphone also packs themes support and will be upgraded to Android Lollipop 5.0 through FOTA soon.