iBall becomes top tablet vendor in India, introduces new Android devices
Indian computer peripherals maker iBall overtook Samsung to clinch the top tablet vendor spot in fourth quarter of 2014, claims IDC in its latest quarterly tablet tracker report.
According to IDC, iBall more than tripled its market share from 4.5 percent in Q4, 2013 to 15.6 percent in Q4, 2014, thus removing Samsung from the top spot. Samsung reportedly accounted for just 12.9 percent tablet shipments last quarter.
The overall tablet market in India saw 0.96 million tablet shipments in Q4, up 3.6 percent quarter-on-quarter.
“The market saw a correction post the introduction of BIS regulation in July 2013. Unbranded tablets were wiped off from the market thereby contracting the bubble of growth witnessed in 1H 2013 and hence resulting in year-on-year decline in growth,” says Tanvi Mann, Market Analyst, Client Devices IDC India.
As you can expect, Samsung doesn’t agree with the IDC report and has released the following statement.
“Samsung continues to be a clear leader in the Indian Tablet market. The company drives the Tablet market in India and we foresee our sales to continue to grow robustly in 2015. At Samsung, we strive to innovate and create new products and experiences through our R&D, software and application solutions focused around the needs of the Indian consumers.”
It also cited research firm Gfk data, which states that Samsung accounted for 40.6 percent of the tablet shipments in Q4, 2014.
iBall releases Cobalt Oomph 4.7D, Xotic and Slide Brace X1 Android devices
In related news, iBall has released three new Android devices in the country. The devices include Xotic and Cobalt Oomph 4.7D smartphones as well as Slide Brace X1 tablet.
Here is a quick look at the specs and prices of these devices:
- iBall Slide Brace X1: 10.1-inch 1280x800p IPS display, 1.7 GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, MicroSD card slot, Android 4.4, dual-SIM support, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, 3G and 7800 mAh battery
Price: INR 17,999
- iBall Xotic : 5-inch qHD display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, MicroSD card slot, Android 4.4, dual-SIM, 8MP rear camera, 3.2MP front shooter, 3G and 2000 mAh battery
Price: INR 7,499
- iBall Cobalt Oomph 4.7D: 4.7-inch 720p HD IPS display, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, MicroSD card slot, Android 4.4, dual-SIM, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 3G and 1850 mAh battery.
Price: INR 7,999