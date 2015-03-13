Google news briefs: Chrome 41, Device Assist, Street Art watch-face & Google-branded store
A lot has been happening on the Google frontier for the last few days, most of it are small updates, so I have compiled them in this round-up.
Chrome 41 for Android
Google has released Chrome version 41 for Android in Google Play. This update brings support for pull to reload at the top of most pages as well as performance improvements and bug-fixes. It will reach your Android device via Play Store over the new few days. [Source: Chrome Releases Blog]
Device Assist now available in more countries
Google has expanded the availability of the Device Assist application to more countries like Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and United Kingdom. The app provides tips and troubleshooting support for Nexus and Google Play edition devices running Android 5.0. It was only available in the US until now. [Source: Google Play]
Google releases Street Art watch face in Google Play
Google has rolled-out its first watch-face (apart from those are already bundled in Android Wear) for Android Wear smartwatches in Google Play. Known as Street Art, it features the work of artists from the Google Art Project.
It includes three watch modes – digital, analog and minimal. You can grab it from Google Play for free for your Android Wear device. [Source:
First Google-branded store in London
Google has established its first-branded store in London. Housed within Currys PC World store on Tottenham Court Road, this store will showcase Android phones, tablets, Chromebook and Chromecast.
This isn’t the first time Google has set-top a shop-within-shop to highlights its products, but this is the first so-called “Google Shop experience” anywhere in the world.
The company has revealed that it will open two more such stores in London this year, one in Currys PC World store in the London borough of Fulham and the other in Essex borough of Thurrock. [Source: