HTC One E9 Plus appears in leaked promo shots
If you don’t go around the web searching for smartphone rumours, chances are that you haven’t heard about the HTC One E9 Plus smartphone. The phone has been leaked online couple of times, but there was nothing credible or worth reporting until now.
@upleaks earlier today shared a bunch of product images. These promo images allegedly show the E9 Plus smartphone in three colour options – Gunmetal Grey, Silver/ Gold and Gold.
Not much is known about the smartphone right now, but rumours indicate that HTC One E9 Plus will feature a metallic frame with plastic back, as is also seen in the leaked images, and come with 2560x1440p Quad-HD display with 20MP rear camera. The smartphone carries the model number A55 and will be joined by the HTC One E9 smartphone, which reportedly includes a full HD display and 13MP rear camera.
In addition to these two phones, HTC is also rumoured to be working on Butterfly 3 smartphone, which will reach select Asian markets. Lastly, the One M9+ has already been leaked multiple times and set to become official on April 8 in China. We are hoping to get more information about E9 and E9+ at the M9+ event.
HTC One E9(A53)?FHD Display, 13MP Main Camera. HTC One E9+(A55)?WQHD Display, 20MP Main Camera.
— @upleaks (@upleaks) March 26, 2015
HTC E9p(A55) pic.twitter.com/NuPXL8oQAK
— @upleaks (@upleaks) March 25, 2015
I want the HTC One E9 Plus smartphone. I live in the US. I could have the big iPhone, Samsung Note 4, Nexus 6+, but I want the HTC. It will be the first phablet I will own. Please HTC, don’t make me go to your competitor to get a big phone. I started with an Evo, then a 3d, an LTE 4g, an M7, an M8, and also have a Nexus 9. I love your products and the next phone I’m getting will be a big one.