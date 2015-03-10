InFocus enters Indian smartphone market, launches M2 for INR 4,999
US-based projection and display technologies company InFocus is entering the Indian smartphone market and the company on Tuesday announced the launch of its M2 Android phone in the country. The smartphone is now available exclusively at Snapdeal.com for INR 4,999 in Black and White colours.
“With InFocus, we are going to change the rules of the game in the Indian smartphone industry. The kind of superlative features InFocus M2 offers are often unheard of in smartphones priced at even double its cost. It also comes with the indelible stamp of superior quality that all Foxconn-manufactured handsets sport. Our vision is to make products keeping our customers’ life in focus and to make user-friendly and highly advanced features accessible to the masses,” said Sachin Thapar, Country Head, InFocus Mobiles.
Coming to the smartphone, InFocus M2 features a 4.2-inch 1280x768p display, 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6582 quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and Android 4.4 KitKat. The phone also packs 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, 2010 mAh battery and 3G support. In addition, InFocus has included 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash on the front as well as rear of the phone.
According to the company, the phone also comes with dual-SIM support, gesture controls and a TV-Direct Mode, but we are not sure what this TV-Direct mode does.
Infocus has stated that it has set-up service centers in around 30 cities in the country. You can visit this link to access the list of service centers.