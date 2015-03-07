HomeAndroid UpdatesNo Lollipop update for Sony Xperia E, M, C & T-series smartphones

No Lollipop update for Sony Xperia E, M, C & T-series smartphones

By March 7, 2015 Android Updates, Phones 4 Comments

Sony Xperia logoWhen Japanese smartphone maker Sony originally announced its Lollipop update plans, the company’s Android smartphones except the Z-series were conspicuously absent from the list. Now, we know the reason why Sony failed to mention other devices. Turns out, the company has no plans to release Android 5.0 update for any of its Xperia E, C, T or M-series smartphones.

The company revealed its intentions in replies to various users on social media, when they asked when their Sony smartphone is getting the Lollipop update.

It is disappointing to see Sony ditching so many of its consumers without a major Android update, when companies like Motorola, update even their most affordable smartphones. We are hoping that Sony changes its stance and releases the update for at least some of the phones, but the actual chances of that happening are quite slim.

Does the lack of Android updates bother you? Will Sony’s revelation about no Lollipop update for E, M, T or C-series phones will account in your next smartphone purchase? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

  1. Lol

    Not at all surprising as they are interested in hiving off their phone & tv biz so its understandable (as a non sony phone individual) that they are trying to cut their losses

  2. kaushik

    #BuyOnlyMotorola

  3. lovalova

    the END of sony is near this company will shut shop very soon it began its decline with its arrogant and uppity vain stance

  4. Amjath

    Excellent move by Sony to bankrupt.

