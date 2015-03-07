No Lollipop update for Sony Xperia E, M, C & T-series smartphones
When Japanese smartphone maker Sony originally announced its Lollipop update plans, the company’s Android smartphones except the Z-series were conspicuously absent from the list. Now, we know the reason why Sony failed to mention other devices. Turns out, the company has no plans to release Android 5.0 update for any of its Xperia E, C, T or M-series smartphones.
The company revealed its intentions in replies to various users on social media, when they asked when their Sony smartphone is getting the Lollipop update.
It is disappointing to see Sony ditching so many of its consumers without a major Android update, when companies like Motorola, update even their most affordable smartphones. We are hoping that Sony changes its stance and releases the update for at least some of the phones, but the actual chances of that happening are quite slim.
@_OzzySanttana Hi Özzy. The Android 5.0 Lollipop update is only going to be available to the Xperia Z series. We do apologise.
— Sony Xperia (@sonyxperia) March 6, 2015
@VIVSNO Hi. We can advise that the Android 5.0 Lollipop update is going to be released for the entire Xperia Z series only, we do apologise.
— Sony Xperia (@sonyxperia) March 4, 2015
@roi_rdzdal Hi Roi. The Android 5.0 Lollipop update is only going to be available for the Xperia Z series, we do apologise.
— Sony Xperia (@sonyxperia) March 6, 2015
Does the lack of Android updates bother you? Will Sony’s revelation about no Lollipop update for E, M, T or C-series phones will account in your next smartphone purchase? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
Not at all surprising as they are interested in hiving off their phone & tv biz so its understandable (as a non sony phone individual) that they are trying to cut their losses
#BuyOnlyMotorola
the END of sony is near this company will shut shop very soon it began its decline with its arrogant and uppity vain stance
Excellent move by Sony to bankrupt.