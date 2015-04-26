Best value-for-money Android phones in India
April 26, 2015: When I purchased my first Android smartphone in 2009, it was really hard to find good value-for-money phones. Also, since I was still in college, I didn’t have a big budget, so I had to wait for a price-cut to get a decent Android smartphone. While I did get a decent deal, it was the era of Android 1.6 “Donut” and the platform as well as the smartphone market were growing very quickly and my phone became obsolete real soon.
Thankfully, that is no longer the case. It is not only easier to find great value-for-money smartphones these days, but you also not have to worry about them becoming obsolete soon. Android has matured quite a bit in the last few years and so has the Indian smartphone market.
In this report, I will highlight some of the best Android smartphones in the country, which will give your money’s worth.
To make it easier for you to find what you are looking for, this buying guide has been divided into five sections, one for each price-segment.
Smartphones priced below INR 5,000Karbonn Sparkle V (Android One phone)
Although the Android One smartphone Karbonn Sparkle V was launched at INR 6,399 last year, the phone have since received several price-cuts and can now be grabbed for as low as INR 4,500. With the corrected price-tag, the phone is a great value-for-money for anyone looking to get a sub-INR 5K handset.
- Pros: Latest Android version (Android 5.1), quad-core CPU, and 1GB of RAM.
- Cons: Just 4GB of internal storage
- Other features: 4.5-inch FWVGA display, 5MP rear camera, 1.3MP front shooter, 1700 mAh battery, dual-SIM support and 3G
- Availability: Both in physical retail stores and online
- Best Deal: Karbonn Sparkle V at Flipkart (INR 4,500)
Micromax Canvas Spark
Just unveiled, the new Canvas Spark is Micromax’s attempt to take on the increased competition in the budget smartphone segment. The Spark runs on Android 5.0 and packs some of the category’s best features.
- Pros: Android 5.0, qHD display with Gorilla Glass 3, quad-core processor, 8MP rear camera & 1GB of RAM
- Cons: Nothing major
- Other features: 8GB of internal storage, 2MP front shooter, 3G
- Availability: Only at Snapdeal.com, Flash sales every week
- Best Deal: INR 4,999 at Snapdeal
InFocus M2
Although it is a smartphone from a relatively unknown brand, it packs the best specifications that you would get in any phone under INR 5K. Sporting an HD display, the phone is powered by quad-core MediaTek processor. During my review, I found it to be a good performer for the given price-tag.
- Pros: HD display, 8MP front & rear shooters with LED flash, quad-core processor & 1GB of RAM
- Cons: New brand, no word on Lollipop update
- Other features: 2010 mAh battery, Android 4.4, 4.2-inch screen, and 8GB of on-board storage
- Availability: Only at e-retailer Snapdeal.com
- Best Deal: INR 4,999 at Snapdeal
Spice Stellar 517
This is a great one for anyone planning to get an affordable smartphone, which doesn’t suck on the battery front. Powered by a 3000 mAh battery, the Spice 517 runs on Android 4.4 and includes some fairly decent specifications. The phone was introduced in the country with an MRP of INR 7,999, but you can get it for as low as INR 4,999 now. Unlike the Karbonn Sparkle V, which got updated to Android 5.1, the future of software update for 517 is a little murky.
- Pros: 3000 mAh battery, 8MP rear snapper, 1GB of RAM
- Cons: Apart from possibly no future software updates, nothing for the current price-tag
- Other features: 5-inch 854x480p screen, dual-SIM support, 2MP front shooter, 8GB of internal storage, 3G and Android 4.4
- Availability: In physical stores and online at HomeShop18
- Best Deal: Get it for INR 4,999 from HomeShop18 in White
Celkon Millennia DAZZLE Q44
If you are planning to go even below INR 4K price-tag and don’t care for the brand name, Celkon’s Millennia DAZZLE Q44 is the best value-for-money smartphone for you. It has everything that you can want in a basic entry-level smartphone, which can offer decent experience. The phone sports a 4-inch display, runs on Android 4.4 and is powered by quad-core CPU.
- Pros: Pricing and 1GB of RAM
- Cons: No software updates
- Other features: 5MP rear camera, 2MP front shooter, 1500 mAh battery, dual-SIM support, 8GB of on-board storage and 3G
- Availability: Both in physical stores and online
- Best Deal: Buy from Shopclues at INR 3,999, or ebay India at INR 4,011
Smartphones priced between INR 5,000 and INR 10,000
Lenovo A6000 Plus
The upgraded version of Lenovo’s much successful A6000 smartphone, A6000 Plus packs all the necessary specifications to offer a great smartphone experience. It comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and an HD display. The only issue with the phone is the software, which is still based on Android 4.4, even though the phone was unveiled in April 2015, six months after the arrival of Android 5.0.
- Pros: 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 5-inch HD display & 4G LTE support
- Cons: No word on the Android 5.0 update release
- Other features: 2300 mAh battery, dual-SIM support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor, 8MP rear camera and 2MP front shooter
- Availability: Only on Flipkart via weekly flash sales
- Best Deal: INR 7,499 at Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi 2
Xiaomi’s Redmi successor might have disappointed many consumers as it didn’t bring a hefty upgrade in specs, but it is still a great budget smartphone. At INR 6,999, it offers an HD display, Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor and 8MP rear camera.
- Pros: 5-inch HD display, 4G LTE support
- Cons: Just 8GB of internal storage
- Other features: 1GB of RAM, Android 4.4-based MIUI 6, 2200 mAh battery, dual-SIM support
- Availability: Only on Flipkart
- Best Deal: INR 6,999 at Flipkart.com
Yu Yureka
Yu Televentures, a subsidiary of Micromax Informatics Ltd., was established in 2014 to compete with the increasing threat of Xiaomi and the company did come up with a worthy contender in the form of Yu Yureka. As the company prepares to launch its second smartphone in the form of Yuphoria, the Yureka remains one of the best value-for-money phablets under INR 10K.
- Pros: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core 64—bit processor, Android 5.0 update available, 2GB of RAM, 4G LTE
- Cons: Nothing major
- Other features: 5.5-inch HD display, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, Cyanogen OS, 16GB of internal storage, dual-SIM support and microSD card slot
- Availability: Only at Amazon India
- Best Deal: INR 8,999 at Amazon
Moto E (2nd Gen) 4G
Motorola was the first Android manufacturer to bring the real value-for-money smartphones in the country and its Moto G and Moto E smartphones still remain some of the best affordable smartphones. Moto E (2nd Gen) 4G has everything you might want in a budget Android smartphone – an iconic brand, almost stock Android, and decent specifications.
- Pros: 4G LTE support, Android 5.0
- Cons: Average camera and just 8GB of internal storage
- Other features: 4.5-inch qHD display, 1GB of RAM, microSD card slot, 5MP rear camera, 2390 mAh battery, dual-SIM support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor
- Availability: Only on Flipkart.com
- Best Deal: INR 7,999 at Flipkart
Lava iris X8
Indian smartphone vendor Lava and its subsidiary XOLO have been coming up with some really nice smartphones off-late. The iris X8 is one of such phones. It includes an HD display, 2GB of RAM and a quad-core CPU. The company has also promised to provide Android 5.0 update for the phone and given Lava’s recent record, we expect to see the update soon.
- Pros: 5-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage,
- Cons: Expensive than the competing Lenovo A6000 Plus
- Other features: Quad-core MediaTek MT6592M processor, 8MP rear camera, 3MP front shooter, 2500 mAh battery, and dual-SIM support
- Availability: Both at physical stores and online
- Best Deal:INR 8,279 at Lava’s ebay India store
Micromax Canvas Juice 2
Looking for a smartphone with a large battey in sub-INR 10K budget, you should take a look at Micromax’s new Canvas Juice 2. It sports a 3000 mAh battery and rest of the specifications aren’t bad either.
- Pros: 3000 mAh battery, Android 5.0, 2GB of RAM
- Cons: Just 8GB of internal storage
- Other features: 5-inch HD display, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front shooter, microSD card slot, 3G and dual-SIM support
- Availability: Both in physical stores and online
- Best Deal:INR 8,425 at ebay India
Smartphones priced between INR 10,000 and INR 15,000
Xiaomi Mi 4i
Mi 4i is Xiaomi’s first smartphone that has been developed for the Indian market. Introduced recently at global launch event in Indian capital, the Mi 4i fills the gap between Redmi Note 4G and Mi 4 smartphones. As you can expect from Xiaomi, the phone packs an impressive set of specifications in a really aggressive price-tag.
- Pros: 5-inch FHD display, 13MP rear camera, 4G LTE support & Android 5.0
- Cons: No microSD card slot and just 16GB of internal storage
- Other features: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core 64-bit processor, 5MP front shooter, dual-SIM support, 2GB of RAM & 3250 mAh battery
- Availability: Exclusive to Flipkart for a limited period, will be available at Snapdeal.com, Amazon India, Mi.com, The Mobile Store and Airtel stores on a later date
- Best Deal: INR 12,999 at Flipkart
Asus Zenfone 2 ZE551ML (2GB RAM version)
Asus had surprised many when it announced the original Zenfone smartphone in 2014. The phone went on to be a big success for the company and Asus unveiled a great successor to the phone in the form of Zenfone 2 earlier this year. Now, the smartphone has arrived in India and is available in four variants. In 10K-15K price segment, the company’s ZE551ML (2GB RAM) version is the best bet for you.
- Pros: 5.5-inch FHD display, Android 5.0 with Zen UI, 4G LTE support
- Cons: Nothing major
- Other features: 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, 3000 mAh battery and 1.8GHz Intel Atom Z3560 quad-core processor
- Availability: Online exclusive to Flipkart & offline availability limited to Asus Experience stores
- Best Deal: INR 14,999 at Flipkart
Lenovo P70
Want a smartphone that doesn’t die within hours of heavy usage, you should consider Lenovo’s P70, which comes with mammoth 4000 mAh battery on-board. Despite the huge battery, the phone weighs just 149 grams and is 8.9mm thick.
- Pros: 4000 mAh battery, 4G LTE support, 2GB of RAM
- Cons: Just 720p HD resolution display
- Other features: 5-inch screen, dual-SIM support, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, 1.7GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6752 64-bit processor and Android 4.4 (Android 5.0 update incoming).
- Availability: At both e-retailers and brick-and-mortar stores
- Best Deal: INR 14,492 at ebay India
Smartphones priced between INR 15,000 and INR 25,000
Asus Zenfone 2 ZE551ML (4GB, 32GB)
If 1GB or 2GB of RAM in a smartphone isn’t enough for you, Asus’ Zenfone 2 ZE551ML comes with 4GB of RAM and that too under INR 20K. The 32GB version of the phone will retail at Flipkart and Asus stores at just INR 19,999. The phone also packs a full HD display and a 13MP rear shooter.
- Pros: Android 5.0, 4GB of RAM, 4G LTE support
- Cons: Nothing major
- Other features: 5.5-inch FHD display, 2.3GHz Intel Atom Z3580 quad-core 64-bit processor, 5MP front shooter, dual-SIM support, and 3000 mAh battery
- Availability: Online exclusive to Flipkart & offline availability limited to Asus Experience stores
- Best Deal:INR 19,999 at Flipkart
Xiaomi Mi 4 (64GB)
The successor to Xiaomi’s Mi 3 smartphone, the Mi 4 includes a fairly impressive set of specifications like 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor and 5-inch FHD display. As the phone is now available at multiple retailers and via open sale on Flipart, it has also become easier to get.
- Pros: 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP front shooters
- Cons: No microSD card slot but 64GB is enough for most, no word on Android 5.0 update, no 4G LTE support
- Other features: 13MP rear camera, 3080 mAh battery, Android 4.4-based MIUI 6.
- Availability: Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, The Mobile Store and Airtel stores
- Best Deal: INR 21,999 at Flipkartas it is out of stock at most other e-retailers.
OnePlus One (64GB)
Popularly known as ‘the flagship killer,’ the OnePlus One has become slightly old, but thanks to its high-end features and an aggressive price-tag, it still remains the VFM smartphone to beat. OnePlus’ recent decision to remove the need for invites to purchase the phone has made it quite accessible.
- Pros: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 4G LTE support, and Android 5.0
- Cons: No microSD card slot, but 64GB is more than enough for most consumers
- Other features: 5.5-inch full HD display, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, NFC, and USB-OTG
- Availability: Only at Amazon India
- Best Deal: INR 21,998 at Amazon
Lenovo Vibe X2
With its three-layered design, the Lenovo Vibe X2 is not only great to look at, but it also comes with decent specifications. The phone sports a 5-inch FHD display and is powered by MediaTek’s octa-core processor.
- Pros: 2GB of RAM and 4G LTE support
- Cons: No microSD card slot & just 2300 mAh battery
- Other features: 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, dual-SIM support, 32GB of internal storage and Android 4.4
- Availability: Only at Flipkart.com
- Best Deal: INR 17,999 at Flipkart
Smartphones priced between INR 25,000 and INR 35,000
Sony Xperia Z3
Although Sony Xperia Z3 might be an ageing high-end smartphone, it is still one of the overall decent Android phones in this price-bracket. With recently-announced Xperia Z4 bringing little improvements, Xperia Z3 continues to offer the best value-for-money ratio among the high-end Sony smartphones.
- Pros: 3GB of RAM, 20.7MP rear camera, Android 5.0 update available, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Cons: Just 16GB of internal storage
- Other features: 5.2-inch FHD display, 2.2MP front shooter, 3100 mAh battery
- Availability: Both at offline retailers and online
- Best Deal: INR 34,766 at ebay India
Samsung Galaxy S5
Originally introduced in the country with a price-tag of INR 51,499, Samsung Galaxy S5 has received multiple price-cuts over last one year. The phone can be ordered for less than INR 30,000 these days from various e-retailers and physical stores. Despite the drastic price-correction, the features of the smartphone still remain quite good compared to the competition.
- Pros: 5.1-inch full HD Super AMOLED display, 16MP rear camera, heart-rate sensor, fingerprint scanner, Android 5.0 update available
- Cons: Lot of software bloat, just 16GB of internal storage, 2800 mAh battery
- Other features: 3G, 2MP front shooter, octa-core Exynos processor and 2GB of RAM
- Availability: Both at physical retailers and online stores
- Best Deal: INR 26,000 at ebay India
LG G3 (32GB)
Not satisfied with just full HD screens, you can now get Quad-HD phones for less than INR 35K. LG’s G3, which was among the first Android phones with a Quad-HD (2560x1440p) display, is a complete package. It packs an impressive set of specs in a decent price-tag.
- Pros: Quad-HD screen, Android 5.0 update available, 32GB of expendable storage, 3GB of RAM and IR blaster
- Cons: Nothing major
- Other features: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor, 3000 mAh battery, NFC, 13MP rear camera, 2.1MP front shooter
- Availability: Both in physical stores and at e-retailers
- Best Deal: INR 31,600 at Amazon India
Anything over INR 35,000 isn’t really a value-for-money phone. These are the premium smartphones, which give you bragging rights. If you have the budget for a phone over INR 35K, here are a few Android phones that you should consider going for.
- Samsung Galaxy S6/ S6 edge
- Moto Turbo
- LG G Flex 2
- Google Nexus 6
Great list Gaurav!
Really great composition Gaurav.
Good.. Everyone’s search was made easy with ur list . Keep going????
nice list.
Cool comparison.. Keep it up 🙂
I was thinking of asking for such list 🙂
Thanks, please keep doing this regularly.