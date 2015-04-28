Huawei unveils Honor 4C smartphone
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Tuesday unveiled the new Honor 4C smartphone. It succeeds the company’s Honor 3C smartphone, which was released in 2014.
According to Huawei, Honor 4C will first be released in the company’s home market, followed by other countries. The smartphone will go on sale at the Huawei’s Vmall online store as well as Alibaba’s Tmall store on May 7 and the registrations for the first sale are now open at both e-retailers.
Coming to the specifications, Honor 4C sports a 5-inch 720p HD display and packs 2GB of RAM, Android 4.4 with EM UI 3.0, dual-SIM support, and 2550 mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor or HiSilicon Kirin 620 octa-core processor depending on the variant. The phone is being offered in three variants – China Unicom 4G, China Mobile 4G, and China Telecom.
Other specifications of the phone include 13MP f2.0 primary camera, 5MP front shooter with 22mm wide-angle lens, 8GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot.
Honor 4C has been priced starting 799 yuan and will be available in Black, white, gold, blue, and pink colour options. There is no word on the India launch date at this moment, but we expect to see the phone in the country in the next two months.
To remind you, Honor is Huawei’s subsidiary established less than two-years ago and it offers its smartphones only online like Xiaomi.
Source: Huawei