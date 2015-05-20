App Briefs: MixRadio, Instagram’s Layout, Samsung Flow & RealTimes reach Google Play
Last 24 hours have seen quite a few high-profile app-launches in the Google Play Store. From MixRadio’s Android version to Real Networks’ RealTimes image management and back-up app, we have seen four new key releases. Read more for details on each launch.
MixRadio Android version
MixRadio music streaming service, whose previous owners include Nokia and Microsoft, has finally got an Android version. Now owned by Line, the service was released on Android and iOS on Tuesday.
“We’re excited to be bringing our personalized and easy-to-use music streaming service to a huge new audience. For many people this will be the first time they have been able to experience MixRadio; we’re confident they will love the simplicity of the experience and the quality of the personalization we deliver. We cut out the clutter between the listener and the music they love, helping them enjoy, discover and rediscover great music,” said Jyrki Rosenberg of MixRadio.
MixRadio is free to use and is accessible in 31 countries, which don’t include India. It includes a library of over 35 million tracks. [Google Play]
Instagram launches Layout for Android
Facebook-owned Instagram has released the Android version of its Layout app in Google Play. The application allows the users to make photo collages. The app starts with asking you to choose photos for a collage and then given you the option to choose a grid layout. You can make collages of upto nine photos at a time. [Google Play]
Samsung Flow beta
After introducing the Samsung Flow at its developer conference in 2014, Samsung has finally released the beta version of the app in Google Play. Samsung Flow allows the users to move content between Samsung devices to continue an on-going activity. Like, transferring an article link from smartphone to tablet for reading or moving an address from tablet to smartphone for navigation.
It is currently supported on devices like Galaxy S5, S6, S6 edge, Alpha, Note 4, Note edge and Tab S, but the company plans to expand support to more devices, which include Bluetooth Low Energy compatibility.
“Flow supports existing applications through Android’s Share mechanism, allowing you to start transferring and deferring activities right away. Flow gets even better when developers provide a Flow action in their applications, allowing them to create truly seamless transitions across devices and time,” added Samsung.
What can you do with Flow?
- Transfer an activity to the right device for a task. Pick up right where you left off rather than starting from scratch on the new device.
- Defer an activity when the right device is not immediately at hand or there just isn’t enough time to finish up a task. Resume it when you’re ready.
[Google Play]
Real Networks launches RealTimes
Real Networks, which is known for yesteryear’s Real Player, has revamped its RealPlayer Cloud and renamed it to RealTimes.
RealTimes is an image and video management application with cloud-storage support. It allows the users to automatically create photo and video stories, backup entire image and video library to cloud for free (upto 2GB, for more there are storage plans) as well as access them anywhere and on any platform. Built-in Real Player also makes sure that you can play your vacation videos or watch vacations photo albums whenever you want. It also includes support for Chromecast. [Google Play]