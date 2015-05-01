Control third-party apps with Google’s new custom voice actions
Voice Actions started out as a small feature in Android almost five years ago, but Google has since tweaked and improved them to be a big part of the whole Android experience. The search giant is now getting ready to make voice actions even better by allowing third-party apps to create custom voice actions.
The company on Thursday announced that it is working with the first set of partners to bring custom Google voice actions to Android.
“This feature will enable people to say things like “Ok Google, listen to NPR” or “Ok Google, show attractions near me on TripAdvisor.” We’re currently piloting custom voice actions with a select group of partners, but we plan to open it up more widely in the future,” wrote Android team in a Google+ post.
The custom voice actions support will not only allow the consumers to quickly and easily access what they want, but also help app developers in driving usage of their apps.
There is no word on when the first apps with voice actions support will go live in Google Play or when Google will open the support to all app developers, but we hope to hear more from the company in the coming weeks.
This is one of many initiatives from Google in the past one year to better integrate the third-party apps in the Android experience. The company had earlier allowed non-Google apps to add Google voice-search support by adding just a few lines of code and Google also recently started supporting information cards from third-party apps in Google Now.