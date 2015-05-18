LG launches Watch Urbane in India at INR 29,990
Update: LG has now officially announced the launch of Watch Urbane in the country. The smartwatch has got a price-tag of INR 30,000 in the country. The company hasn’t mentioned any Amazon exclusivity details in the official announcement, meaning you can expect to see the device at other retailers as well, however at this point, it seems to be on sale only at Amazon India.
Earlier: LG has quietly released the Watch Urbane in the Indian market. The smartwatch is now on sale via Amazon India at INR 29,990, making it the most expensive Android Wear smartwatch in the country.
First showcased at the Mobile World Congress in February, LG Watch Urbane sports a metal-clad chassis with a round watch-face. It is being offered in Silver and Gold finishes with a 22mm leather strap, which is user-replaceable.
The smartwatch runs on the latest version of Android Wear platform and comes with specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 1.3-inch P-OLED 320x320p display, 512MB of RAM and a heart-rate sensor. LG Watch Urbane is also water and dust-resistant.
There is no word on whether the smartwatch will be exclusive to Amazon India, but the e-retailer does mention the same at some places on its website, however we will wait for an official announcement to get a confirmation.
The pricing of the smartwatch is disappointing as the same device is sold around $350 (plus taxes) in other markets like US and LG has priced it at $471 in India. Given the fact that smartwatches are still sold only for their novelty and not for any special functionality that they bring, we don’t expect to see many takers for the Watch Urbane in India at INR 30K.
Good luck LG for the sales…. I wish to congratulate the 2 persons in advance, who are going to buy this watch…
recently an article was published at XDA (about 2nd gen Moto 360) which made good sense that smartwatch should cost less than 100$ considering they are just add-ons. what is really disappointing is none of the bigger players are trying to bring a lightweight smartwatch with limited features while also cheaper.