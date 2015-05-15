News Briefs: Android 5.1.1 update for Asus Zenwatch, new Xiaomi Redmi phone & more
Google begins Android 5.1.1 roll-out for Zenwatch
Google has started releasing the new Android 5.1.1 update for the Android Wear smartwatches and the first device to get the update is Asus Zenwatch. The smartwatch directly jumps from Android 5.0.2 to Android 5.1.1, so this is major update for device, which also brings the recently announced v5.1 changes like UI tweaks, Wi-Fi support and more.
The update will automatically reach your smartwatch, just keep your paired smartphone online. [Source]
New Xiaomi Redmi-series phone leaked
Known device leaker @upleaks is reporting that Xiaomi will soon launch a new Redmi-series smartphone. Although the final branding of the phone is a mystery at this point, it carries code-name H3Y.
According to upleaks, the smartphone is expected to come with MediaTek MT6795 octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, full HD display of unknown size, 13MP primary camera, 5MP front shooter and Lollipop with MIUI 6.
The smartphone will also reportedly sports a metallic design and include support for two SIM card slots. Check out an alleged image of the phone’s front below.
Google Play Music web version gets material design
Google has updated the interface of the Play Music web version to include material design changes. You can now head over the Play Music website to check out the new UI.
“We’re moving towards making the web feel more like an app and less like a series of web pages strung together by links. The new header, the slick transition as you scroll, the collapsible nav, new animations, these all feel like things you expect in an app not on the web,” Google UX designer Bryan Rea told The Verge about the Play Music material design makeover.
Samsung Galaxy S6 Active confirmed via company website
Hours after we had