News Briefs: Dell Venue 8 7840 gets Android 5.0, HTC One M8s reaches Australia & more
Dell rolls-out Android 5.0 update for Venue 8 7840 tablet
Dell has finally released the Android 5.0 Lollipop update for its Venue 8 7840 tablet. The update is now available over-the-air (OTA) and will automatically reach your device over the next few days.
Based on Android 5.0.2, the update includes a pretty much stock user-interface and Dell doesn’t seem to have skinned anything, unlike existing Android 4.4 firmware, which packed light UI tweaks.
The official change-log is unavailable at this point, but according to user reports, the update automatically encrypts the tablet contents like the Nexus 6 and 9 devices. Also, the update is creating issues with the rooted devices, so make sure your un-root the device before applying the Lollipop update or wait for folks at XDA to come up with a fix. [Source: Dell Forums]
Vodafone Australia launches HTC One M8s
HTC has partnered with Vodafone to release the One M8s smartphone in the Australian market. The phone is now available with price starting at $10/month on a $40 plan.
Originally introduced in April this year, One M8s is a variant of the company’s last flagship One M8. It comes with 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor, 13MP Duo camera on the back, 5-inch full HD display, 2840 mAh battery, Android 5.0 with Sense 6 and 5MP front camera.
It was earlier released in the UK at GBP 380. [Source: Vodafone | via: Ausdroid]
Sony Xperia Z, Z1, and Z1 Compact to get Android 5.1 update in Aug
If Australian telecom operator Telstra is to be believed, Sony will roll-out Android 5.1 update for Xperia Z, Z1 and Z1 Compact smartphones in August this year. As this update schedule is for Telstra-branded units, we expect the update for unlocked units to be released earlier than August, probably in late-July.
Also, the Telstra schedule doesn’t include update roll-out details for other Z-series devices, but it is almost certain that they too will be getting it, but their roll-out timing remains a mystery at this point.