News Briefs: Mi Store opening in US & Europe, Project Tango tablet in Google Store & more
Mi Store officially opens on June 1 in US, UK, Germany & France
After a brief beta-testing period, Xiaomi’s Mi Store is ready for business in the United States, UK, Germany and France. The company on Wednesday announced that the store will officially go live on June 1, 7PM PDT/ June 2, 1PM CEST in these countries.
The company is keeping the same accessory and device portfolio that it offered in the beta sales – Mi Power Banks, Mi Band, and Mi Headphones. You can head over the Mi store now to check out these devices, however you won’t be able to order them before the official opening.
Google’s Project Tango tablet now on public sale in Google Store
After selling the Project Tango tablet on an invitation basis to the developers for many months, Google has now put it for an open sale on Google Store. The company has also halved the price to $512.
To remind you, the tablet includes multiple cameras, which allow it to capture information in three-dimensions. It is not meant for the normal consumers. You can read more about it in
General Motors to put Android Auto in 14 car models
General Motors has announced that it will pre-install Android Auto in 14 of its future cars, including the upcoming Cruz model, which is set to be launched on June 24.
Other models to get Android Auto include Chevrolet’s Spark, Malibu, Camaro and Silverado. To remind you, Android Auto allows users to use Google Maps, Google Now as well as various other third-party apps without effort in their cars. More information at source. [Source]
Meizu to unveil new smartphone on June 2
Chinese smartphone maker is