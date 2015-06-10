Asus releases Android 5.0 update for Zenfone 4, 5 and 6 (Update: A450CG too)
Update: Asus has also released the Android 5.0 Lollipop for Zenfone 4 A450CG smartphone. Like other Zenfone smartphone, the update for A450CG is also available from the company website.
Earlier: After multiple delays, Asus has finally released the Lollipop update for Zenfone 4, 5 and 6 smartphones. The update is now available from the company website and will have to be manually installed by the consumers.
There don’t seem to be any over-the-air update right now and if it is ever released, we will update this report. The company is offering multiple update files on its website depending on the SKU. Except for Taiwan and China, it is WW SKU for everyone.
Links: Asus Zenfone 4, Zenfone 5, Zenfone 6 (make sure you download the right file, look for Android L for WW SKU). Install instructions are available alongside download links on Asus website.
According to Asus, the Lollipop update brings major changes to all smartphones. In addition to the updated user-interface and enhanced performance, the consumers can also expect to see some applications removed, others added and some being converted to stub versions (a shortcut to install the app from Play Store). Detailed change-logs are listed below.
Asus Zenfone 4 Lollipop update
For model numbers: A400CG/CXG
Apps removed: Battery widget, Google Text-To-Speech, Movie Studio
Apps added: TripAdvisor, CleanMaster, Zinio, ASUS Auto-start Service Manager, Asus Support and an unnamed Gameloft game.
Other tweaks
- Lockscreen: Removed standalone wallpaper & weather info
- Dialler/ Contacts: reduce tab count from 5 to 3; remove group tab name/photo
- In-Call screen: remove inCall animation & cover
- Quick settings/Recent app layout change
Asus Zenfone 5 Lollipop update
For model numbers: A500CG / A501CG
Update download link: Link
Apps removed: Battery widget, PhotoFrame widget, Movie Studio, Cloud Print, CMClient and Magic Smoke Wallpapers
Other tweaks
- SuperNote: change to stub version
- Asus Web Storage: change to stub version
- Remote Link: change to stub version
- Lockscreen: remove standalone wallpaper & weather info (only for 1GB RAM device)
- Quick settings/Recent app layout change (only for 1GB RAM device)
- Dialler/Contacts: reduce tab count from 5 to 3; remove group tab name/photo; remove foreground service (only for 1GB RAM device)
- InCall screen: remove inCall animation & cover (only for 1GB RAM device)
- Fix the problem of losing some files after changing the folder name in File Manager
- Add Zinio (stub)
Asus Zenfone 6 Lollipop update
For model numbers: A600CG / A601CG
Update Download link: Link
Apps removed: Battery widget, PhotoFrame widget, Google Text-To-Speech, Movie Studio, Cloud Print, CMClient, Magic Smoke Wallpapers
Other changes:
- SuperNote: change to stub version
- Asuswebstorage: change to stub version
- Remote Link: change to stub version
- Lockscreen: remove standalone wallpaper & weather info (only for 1GB RAM device)
- Quick settings/Recent app layout change (only for 1GB RAM device)
- Dialer/Contacts: reduce tab count from 5 to 3; remove group tab name/photo; remove foreground service (only for 1GB RAM device)
- InCall screen: remove inCall animation & cover (only for 1GB RAM device)
- Fix the problem of losing some files after changing the folder name in File Manager
- Add KKBOX (stub version) (Taiwan only)
- Add Dr. eye (stub version) (Taiwan only)
- Add Zinio (stub version)
- Add PubuBookBuffet (stub version) (Taiwan only)
- Add eReadingNow (stub version) (Taiwan only)
- Add ASUS Game Center (stub version) (Taiwan only)
- No longer support NTFS format SD card. Please remember to backup your SD card data before upgrade to Android L
Note: This report has been updated to reflect that there is no OTA update roll-out.
Good to know… Have received an update notification in morning, however, that is only related to In-Call sound issue only… Hope will get the notification soon for 5.0