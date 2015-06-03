Fitbit & Xiaomi account for almost 60pc of wearables market in Q1’15: IDC
Research firm IDC has published the first quarter numbers for the wearables market and the market continues to be dominated by the fitness band makers. According to IDC, Fitbit and Xiaomi accounted for 58.8 percent of all wearable shipments in Q1, 2015.
A total of 11.4 million wearables were shipped in the last quarter, with 200 percent increase year-over-year.
Smart band vendors might be doing decent, but Android Wear vendors are nowhere to be seen in the IDC report. The likes of Motorola and LG are most likely shipping just a few hundred thousand units. Among other smartwatch makers, only Samsung with its Gear line-up has been able secure a place in top five with 600,000 unit shipments and a 5.3 percent market share.
As these numbers represent the market before the Apple Watch debut, it will be interesting to see how the Apple device impacts the wearables market in the next quarter report.
“What remains to be seen is how Apple’s arrival will change the landscape. The Apple Watch will likely become the device that other wearables will be measured against, fairly or not. This will force the competition to up their game in order to stay on the leading edge of the market,” said Ramon Llamas, research manager, Wearables.