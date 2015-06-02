News Briefs: LG G4 bootloader unlock tool, Fire TV gets game-streaming service & more
LG releases bootloader unlock tool for G4 (EU version)
If you are into modding and custom ROMs, there is good news for you. LG has released a bootloader unlock tool for its G4 smartphone. The tool only supports the EU unlocked version of the phone right now, but the company has promised to add more devices and variants in the coming months.
The process of G4 bootloader unlock is not as simple as Nexus devices, but it should be easy for anyone, who loves tinkering with Android devices. Head over to this link for more information.
Amazon Fire TV gets GameFly streaming service
Amazon has announced that the GameFly streaming service is now available exclusively for Amazon Fire TV. The game-streaming service will offer PC titles like Batman series, Darksiders II, and Dirt 3, starting at $6.99 a month. The customers will be able to choose from six gaming packs.
6-inch Asus Zenfone 2 spotted at Computex
Looks like Asus is preparing a 6-inch version of its Zenfone 2 smartphone. The new variant, which is still unannounced, was spotted at the ongoing Computex trade fair.
According to Filipino blog YugaTech, the 6-inch Zenfone 2 ZE600KL will come with a 6-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor, 2/ 3GB of RAM, 16/ 32GB of internal storage, dual-SIM support and 4G LTE. The phone will also feature a 13MP primary camera with laser auto-focus and dual-LED flash. (Update: Two more Qualcomm Snapdragon variants of Zenfone 2 spotted)
HTC launches Desire 820G+ smartphone in Taiwan
HTC has launched a new Desire-series phone in its home market Taiwan. Dubbed as Desire 820G+, the new phone has been priced at NT$5,990 and comes with 5.5-inch 720p HD display, Android 4.4.2, 1.7GHz MediaTek octa-core processor and 1GB of RAM.
The phone also packs 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 3G, 2600 mAh battery, 16GB of internal storage and microSD card slot.