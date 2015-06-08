News Briefs: MediaTek-based Chromebooks, Samsung Pay on Gear A & more
MediaTek-powered Chromebooks to arrive in late 2015/ early 2016
MediaTek has revealed that it is working on processors to be used in Google Chromebooks. The company president C.J. Hsieh stated at the Computex trade fair last week that although in limited number, it has major Chromebook manufacturers as clients and the same will be confirmed when the MediaTek-powered Chromebooks are released.
The company is targeting late this year or early next year for the launch of its Chromebook-focussed processor.
To remind you, the Chromebook market is mainly dominated by Intel right now, however there are some models with ARM-based processors from Rockchip, NVIDIA and Samsung. MediaTek will also be releasing ARM architecture-based chip for Chromebooks. [Source]
Samsung to integrate Samsung Pay in upcoming smartwatch: Report
Korean publication Electronic Times is reporting that Samsung will include mobile payment support in its upcoming smartwatch, which is set to be released in second half of this year.
Although the details of this smartwatch are unknown as at this point, but it is likely to be much-leaked
Electronic Times report notes that Samsung will use near-field communication (NFC) technology to support mobile payments (Samsung Pay) on the smartwatch. [Source]
Moto X (3rd gen) to include Quad-HD AMOLED display: Leaks
Two images obtained by mobile news website GSM Arena indicate that the third-generation Moto X smartphone will come with a 5.2-inch Quad-HD (2560x1440p) AMOLED display. It will be the second smartphone (if Nexus 6 is not included) from the company to come with such high-res display. The first phone was Moto Turbo, also known as Droid Turbo.
The leaked images have also revealed that the phone will run on Android 5.1.1 and come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 16MP primary camera and 5MP front shooter. Other specifications are a mystery at this point. [Source]
Samsung releases Galaxy S6 Edge Emerald Green version in India
Almost a fortnight after announcing the global roll-out of the Emerald Green variant of the Galaxy S6 edge smartphone, Samsung has released this variant in India. It is now available at the company’s official e-store and can also be grabbed from select physical stores and e-retailers like Flipkart.
The Blue version of Samsung Galaxy S6 still remains absent from the market, but is expected to debut soon. [Source]