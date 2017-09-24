Unlocked Essential Phone now available at Best Buy
Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone (aka Essential PH-1) might have had supply troubles in the beginning of the shipping period, but the stock situation is improving with every passing day. If you are still looking to buy one, we have some good news for you.
The Essential Phone is now available in the unlocked version at Best Buy stores and online. To remind you, unlocked version carries a price-tag of $699.99. Initially only the Black version is in stock, and White variant is showing up as ‘coming soon.’ In addition to the unlocked version, Best Buy also sells the Sprint variant of the phone.
Essential Phone sports an edge-to-edge 5.71-inch QHD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The phone also comes with 4-gigabytes of RAM, 128-gigabytes of internal storage, 13-megapixel dual rear camera with RGB + Mono sensors, 8-megapixel selfie camera and 3040 mAh battery.
Additionally, the Essential PH-1 is IP54 water/ dust resistant and packs USB Type-C, NFC and the usual set of connectivity options. The unlocked version of the phone is compatible with both CDMA and GSM carriers, including Verizon Wireless, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile as well as prepaid SIM Kits, including Verizon Wireless Prepaid, Cricket Wireless, Tracfone, Net10, H2O, GoPhone, and Simple Mobile.
Essential Phone PH-1 full specifications
- Titanium body with ceramic back and Gorilla Glass 5 front
- 5.71-inch screen with 2560 x 1312 resolution, 500 nits brightness, and 19:10 aspect ratio
- 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor (64 bit) with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, no microSD card slot
- 3040 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support
- 10 finger multitouch, fingerprint sensor, barometer, USB Type-C port, GPS
- IP54 water and dust resistant
- NFC, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b//n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0
- 13MP dual RGB + Mono camera on the back with f1.8 lens, Phase Detect and IR Laser Assist Focus
- 8MP selfie camera on the front with f2.2 hyperfocal lens
