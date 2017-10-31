HTC U11+ renders show the phone in all its glory
Update (Nov 2): HTC has officially announced the U11+ and U11 Life phones.
Update (November 1, 2017): We are less than 24 hours away from HTC’s November 2 Taipei event, where the company is expected to take the wraps off the new U11+ and U11 Life smartphone. While we have seen quite a few image leaks about the U11 Life until now, U11+ images have been a little scarce. Well, no more. Phone Arena has gotten hold to a bunch of U11+ renders, which show this beautiful-looking phone in great detail.
The leaked images have also confirmed the colour options in which the U11+ will be offered in the market – Black, Silver and Translucent. The translucent version is pretty interesting and will surely make quite a few people excited.
Earlier (October 19, 2017): HTC U11+ specs and unofficial renders
New information about HTC’s upcoming U11+ smartphone has appeared online. The phone, which is expected to be unveiled on November 2 in Taipei, will reportedly feature a 4000 mAh battery.
Additionally, the phone is said to be similar in size to HTC’s existing U11 smartphone with minor differences in the dimensions.
This isn’t all, after Geekbench, the phone has also shown up in the database of GFXbench. The GFXbench listing confirms the previously leaked specifications of the phone, which are:
Display: 6-inch 18:9 2880x1440p
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
RAM: 4GB
Internal storage: 64GB
Cameras: 12MP rear, 8MP front
OS: Android 8.0
HTC U11+ renders
Onleaks has shared some renders of the HTC U11+ smartphone. These are not official renders, but have been created based on insider information. Take a look:
To remind you, U11+ is going to be the new flagship of HTC and will be join the U11 smartphone in the company’s portfolio. In addition to the U11+, HTC is also expected to launch a smartphone called HTC U11 Life in the coming weeks, which will have be offered in two variants – standard and Android One.