Galaxy S9 may combine iris & face recognition for faster authentication
Update (Feb 25): Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ phones.
Update (Jan 29): South Korean smartphone giant Samsung is reportedly planning to include a new feature called Intelligent scan in its upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones. The references to Intelligent scan were spotted in the files of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Oreo beta update by Max Wienbach of SamCentral.
According the Weinbach, the Intelligent scan combines both iris scanner and facial recognition to provide faster and better authentication. The new feature will also reportedly help in low or very bright light conditions. By using data points from two biometrics, the resulting authentication will also be more secure.
Earlier (Jan 16): Samsung Galaxy S9 to pack a 3000 mAh battery
If you were expecting a bigger battery than the Galaxy S8 in the Samsung Galaxy S9, you are out of luck. As per Brazil’s telecommunications regulator ANATEL, the S9 will use a 3000 mAh battery, which is the same capacity as the Galaxy S8.
There is no word on the battery capacity of Samsung Galaxy S9+, but if Samsung keeps the same battery capacity as the S8+, you can expect to see 3500 mAh battery.
In related news, @evleaks is quoting a casemaker to suggest that Samsung will start the S9 and S9+ pre-orders on March 1, followed by actual availability of both phones on March 16.
No other new details are available about the two phones right now, but thanks to a number of leaks, we already have a fair idea of what to expect from the phones. Here are the expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+.
- S9: 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ screen with 2960x1440p resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio | S9+: 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ screen with 2960x1440p resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core processor or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (depending on the market)
- S9: 4GB of RAM, 64/ 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot | S9+: 6GB of RAM, 64/ 128/ 256GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- 3.5mm audio jack, AKG stereo speakers, iris scanner and a fingerprint sensor
- S9: 12MP super speed Dual Pixel camera with OIS & F1.5/F2.4 aperture and selfie camera | S9+: Dual rear camera with LED flash and selfie camera
- 8MP autofocus selfie camera
- IP68 water & dust resistance
- Wireless charging
- Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI
- S9: 3000 mAh battery | S9+: 3500 mAh battery
To remind you, Samsung is going to unveil the S9 and S9+ on February 25 at MWC.