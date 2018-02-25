Alcatel announces its first Android Oreo (Go edition) phone
Alcatel, a smartphone brand from Hong Kong-based TCL Communication, has unveiled its first smartphone with Android Oreo (Go edition) – Alcatel 1X – ahead of the Mobile World Congress. Unveiled in December last year, Android Oreo (Go edition) is an optimised version of Android for entry-level devices.
There is not much to be excited about Alcatel 1X apart from the fact that it is technically the first phone to be announced with Android (Go edition). We will see plenty more Android Go phones over the next few days.
Alcatel 1X phone features a 5.3-inch 960 x 480p 18:9 display and MediaTek MT6739 SoC with 1.28GHz quad-core CPU. There will be one or two gigabytes of RAM in the phone, depending on the model.
Additionally, the phone packs 16GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and 2460 mAh battery. The company will also include up to 16MP rear camera with f2.0 and LED flash as well as a 5MP selfie shooter with LED flash in the Alcatel 1X. Among other specifications, it will come with a fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock support and 4G LTE connectivity.
According to Alcatel, the 1X will go on sale in Europe this April for 100 euros for the single-SIM version and 110 euros for the dual-SIM version. There will be 3G-only version of the phone as well with the name Alcatel 1C. It will start from 90 euros and sport a metal body .
Other new Alcatel phones
Apart from the 1X, Alcatel has also unveiled four more smartphones – the Alcatel 5, Alcatel 3, Alcatel 3X and Alcatel 3V. The Alcatel 5 and 3X run on Android Nougat, whereas the Alcatel 3 and 3V have Android Oreo on-board. All four models come with 4G LTE support, NFC, fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support. You can check more specifications as well as the price-tags later in the report.
According to the company, the Alcatel 5 is reaching select markets right now, however the 3 series phones will become available in March.
Alcatel 5
- MediaTek MT6750 SoC with 1.5GHz octa-core CPU
- 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot
- Dual front camera with 13MP and 5MP sensors, 12MP f2.2 rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 3000 mAh battery
- 5.7-inch IPS screen with 1440x720p resolution
- Price: 229 euros
Alcatel 3
- MediaTek MT6739 SoC with 1.28GHz quad-core CPU
- 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- 5MP selfie camera with LED flash, 13MP f2.0 rear camera with LED flash and PDAF
- 3000 mAh battery
- 5.5-inch PS screen with 1440x720p resolution
- Price: 149 euros
Alcatel 3V
- MediaTek MT8735A SoC with 1.45GHz quad-core CPU
- 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot
- 5MP selfie camera with LED flash, dual rear camera with 12MP and 2MP sensors and LED flash and PDAF
- 3000 mAh battery
- 6-inch IPS screen with 2160x1080p resolution
- Price: 189 euros
Alcatel 3X
- MediaTek MT6739 SoC with 1.28GHz quad-core CPU
- 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot
- 5MP selfie camera with LED flash, dual rear camera with 13MP and 5MP sensors and LED flash and PDAF
- 3000 mAh battery
- 5.7-inch IPS display with 1440x720p resolution
- Price: 179 euros