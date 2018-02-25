Amazon is turning Iain M. Banks’ Consider Phlebas into a TV series
Amazon is not slowing down in the search for its own Game of Thrones. Just over three months after acquiring the TV rights for J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings book series, the company has landed yet another whale. Amazon on Wednesday announced that it is adapting Consider Phlebas, the first novel in Scottish writer Iain M. Banks’s space opera Culture series for its streaming service. It joins the growing list of the upcoming book adaptations from Amazon Prime Video, including Larry Niven’s Ringworld, Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash, and Greg Rucka’s Lazarus.
In a press release, Amazon revealed that it is working with British screenwriter Dennis Kelly, who is known for acclaimed Utopia TV series, to pen the adaptation. The company has not shared a time-frame when we can expect Consider Phlebas on Prime Video.
Bank’s The Culture series is a fictional interstellar utopian society of humans, aliens, and artificially intelligent machines living across the galaxy. The plot of Consider Phlebas revolves around a war between Culture, a highly advanced and progressive society, and the Idirans, a deeply religious race. The story has been told from the perspective of Horza, a shape-shifting agent, tasked by the Idirans to recover a missing Culture artificial intelligence.
“The story of the Culture is so rich and captivating that for years Hollywood has been trying to bring this utopian society to life on the screen. We are honored that we have been chosen, along with Dennis Kelly and Plan B Entertainment, to make Consider Phlebas into a television series we think will be loved by fans for years to come,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Series at Amazon Studios, in a statement.
If Consider Phlebas is successful, Amazon will have no problem in extending to to multiple seasons as the Culture series is comprised of nine novels and one short story collection.