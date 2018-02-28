Amazon launches its music streaming service in India, free for Prime members
After a long wait, Amazon has expanded the availability of the Prime Music (aka Amazon Music) in India. The music streaming service is not longer limited to just Echo smart speakers, and will also be available via mobile apps and the web version. You can also use Amazon Music desktop apps for PC and Mac to use the service.
Amazon Prime Music is exclusive to the Prime subscribers and will be available for free to them.
Amazon Prime Music offers songs and albums in Hindi, English, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Rajasthani languages.
The complete list of the Amazon’s record label partners is unavailable at this point, but some of the labels that Amazon has tied up with are T-series, Tips, Times Music, Zee Music, Saregama, Sony Music, and Venus Music.
“Prime Music provides unlimited, ad-free access to on-demand streaming of curated playlists and stations, plus millions of songs and albums at no additional cost for eligible Amazon Prime members,” says Amazon.
Here is the key highlights of Amazon Prime Music service:
- Millions of songs and albums
- Content from 12 languages
- Download and listen to music offline on mobile apps
- Prime Playlists: Curated music collections
- Prime Stations: Non-curated collection of songs, based on genre, artists, & decade
- Unlimited skips in playlists and stations
- No advertisement, no limitations
- Listen to your existing music collection using Amazon Music apps on Android or iOS
- Alexa voice assistant support in mobile apps
To remind you, the Prime subscription costs INR 999 in the country. In addition to offering your free access to Amazon Music, Prime subscription includes free two-day shipping on supported products, discounted one-day shipping, and free access to Prime Video. There is a one month trial period as well, so if Amazon Music makes you interested in the service, you can check it out without spending any money.
The Amazon Music will be competing with the likes of Gaana, Saavn, Wynk, Hungama, Apple Music and Google Play Music All Access in India.
The India launch of Amazon Music comes just hours after Gaana raised $115 million from Chinese tech giant Tencent and its parent Times Internet. The music streaming service will be using this funding to invest in AI technologies and further develop subscription products.