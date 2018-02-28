Amazon Prime Video bringing Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger to India
Amazon Prime Video has announced that it has tied up with Disney India to bring seven Marvel and ABC TV series to the Indian market, including the upcoming Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. These shows will be available to the Prime Video India customers immediately after their broadcast in the United States.
Cloak & Dagger is upcoming superhero drama based on the Marvel comic character of the same name. The story revolves around two teenagers who acquire superpowers and form a romantic relationship.
Apart from Cloak & Dagger, the content deal includes Marvel’s Inhumans and Runaways as well as ABC’s The Crossing, Station 19, and Alone Together. Amazon has not named the fourth Marvel show to be available as a part of this deal.
While the first seasons of the Inhumans and Runaways have been available on the Prime Video for sometime, the Alone Together started streaming last month and will continue with weekly releases as the first season progresses.
According to the information available until now, the Station 19 is set to begin airing on March 22, 2018 in the US, followed by The Crossing on April 2 and Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger on June 7. You can expect them to see on Prime Video immediately after.
“We are elated to bring quality content from Marvel and ABC to our Prime members. Whether it’s binging on past seasons of an old favorite or discovering your new favorite show, we believe that everyone will find something to enjoy,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India.
Apart from these above new shows, the Disney-Prime Video deal also brings the complete seasons of Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Castle, Scandal and Scrubs to Amazon’s video streaming service. All these shows are already streaming on the platform.
At this point, among the TV shows based on Marvel comics, Netflix houses Daredevil, Luke Cage, Punisher, Jessica Jones and The Defender; Hotstar has The Gifted; and now Amazon has all these new shows.