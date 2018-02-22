Android Oreo (Go edition) phones to debut at MWC 2018
We will finally see the first Android (Go Edition) devices next week at the Mobile World Congress, revealed Google in a blog post. The likes of Micromax, HMD Global, and Asus are expected to launch phones running on Android Oreo (Go edition).
“Starting next week, you’ll see the first set of Android Oreo (Go edition) phones, and soon after they’ll be available for you to purchase,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP, Platforms & Ecosystems at Google, in a statement.
Not much is confirmed about the upcoming Android (Go edition) phones, except that the Micromax one is called Bharat Go. However, there have been a few leaks, which have spilled some of the alleged details about the upcoming Nokia and Asus Android (Go edition) phones.
Nokia 1
Nokia 1 is expected to be HMD Global’s first Android Oreo (Go edition) phone. It is rumoured to include an HD screen, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.
Asus X00RD
The final branding of the Asus X00RD is unclear right now, but it maybe the Taiwanese company’s first Android (Go edition) phone. As per a recent leak, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with 1.4GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and include 1GB of RAM.
Android One
Google and Android phone makers aren’t just going to showcase Android (Go edition) phones at MWC. The companies are also expected to announce fresh Android One phones, shared Google.
“We’re excited about the progress we’ve made with Android One in recent months, and at MWC you’ll see news from our partners about some great new Android One devices,” the search giant wrote in a blog post.
Nokia 7+
We have already seen leaks about the Nokia 7+, which is an Android One phone from HMD Global. The Nokia 7 Plus will reportedly feature a 6-inch 18:9 full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with octa-core Kryo 260 CPU and Adreno 512 GPU.
In addition, the phone come with Dual Zeiss lens rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors as well as a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with a Zeiss lens. It will also have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, USB Type-C port, fingerprint sensor and microSD card slot.
Other upcoming Android One phones are a mystery at this point.