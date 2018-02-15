Asus X00RD surfaces online with Android 8.1 & Snapdragon 425
We already know that Micromax, HMD Global, and Reliance Jio are planning to launch Android (Go edition) smartphones in the coming weeks. Now, it seems the Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus is also joining the mix with one of its own Android Go smartphones.
An upcoming Asus smartphone with model number X00RD recently appeared in the Geekbench database with just 1GB of RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo. While these two features don’t necessarily mean that it is an Android (Go edition) smartphone, but there is a very good chance of it. The likes of Asus have long stopped making phones with just 1GB of RAM and there is no reason the company will be working on such an entry-level smartphone unless it was a part of the Android Go platform.
The Geekbench listing has also revealed that Asus X00RD will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with 1.4GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU. There is no word on the other specifications of the phone.
I am expecting to see the X00RD at Asus’ February 27 press event at the Mobile World Congress as a part of the Zenfone 5 lineup. It will be joined by other rumoured Zenfone 5-series phones like Zenfone 5, Zenfone Max Pro, Zenfone 5 Lite and Asus X00PD. Asus is also working on a phone called Zenfone 5z, which is likely to be the Zenfone 5-series flagship, but it is unclear whether it will be showcased at MWC or not. Rumours indicate that the phone will go on sale in June, 2018.
I will update this post when more details about Asus X00RD become available.
In related news, Google recently published the Gmail Go app in the Play Store. Gmail Go is the last Android Go-edition Google app to make its début. The company has already released Google Go, YouTube Go, Files Go, Assistant Go and Maps Go.