Asus Zenfone 5 leaked with iPhone X-like notch
Update (February 12): Taiwanese publication Sogi.com.tw has now confirmed that Zenfone 5 will be powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.
Update (February 10): We finally have the first render of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 5 (2018) smartphone. According to a report in WinFuture, the Zenfone 5 ZE620KL will carry the model number X00QD.
As you can see in the render, Asus is going with iPhone X-like notch in the Zenfone 5. The notch will feature the front camera, sensors and the earpiece. No details about display size or memory are known at this point, but going by the render, we can see the dual camera setup on the back, single LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. The 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C can also be spotted.
Additionally, the Zenfone 5’s recent sighting on the website of Wi-Fi Alliance has already revealed that the phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and includes WCN3980 Wifi companion chip. According to Qualcomm website, WCN3980 is used in Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 636 SoCs. So, it is very likely that Zenfone 5 will use one of these two SoCs. (see update)
There is no word on other specifications of the phone.
Update (January 30): Asus has sent out invites for an event on February 27, where it is expected to unveil the Zenfone 5 line-up. More details in our report.
Earlier (September 27, 2017):
Asus to launch Zenfone 5 smartphones in March 2018: CEO
Asus is not planning to wait for long before unveiling its next-generation of smartphones. According to Asus CEO Jerry Shen, the Taiwanese manufacturer will release its Zenfone 5 smartphones in March 2018, which is quite early given Zenfone 4-series was unveiled in August, 2017.
Shen also revealed that Zenfone-sales have fueled the company’s smartphone business, which is now on growth track. He expects the smartphone business to swing back to profitability in Q4, 2017.
There is no word on the features of the Zenfone 5-series right now, but we expect to see the first rumours or leaks in the coming months.