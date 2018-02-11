Asus Zenfone 5 Lite leaked, will feature four cameras & Snapdragon 660 SoC
Update (Feb 11): Another render of the Asus Zenfone 5 Lite smartphone has popped up online. Shared by @evleaks, it shows the three colour options of the phone – White, Red and Black. In related news, you can check this report for the first render as well as specifications of the Zenfone 5 (2018) smartphone. Read on for more Zenfone 5 Lite details.
Update (Feb 10): Winfuture has published more renders of the Zenfone 5 Lite smartphone, which it says will carry the model number X017DA and model name ZC600KL. The website also notes that the dual camera setups on the phone will feature a normal lens and a wide-angle lens. The new renders also confirm the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack and microUSB 2.0 port.
In addition, the Zenfone 5 Lite ZC600KL (X017DA) has been spotted in a listing on Geekbench benchmark website, which reveals that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It will also include 4GB of RAM.
Earlier (Feb 09): As you might have heard by now, Taiwanese manufacturer Asus is planning to introduce the Zenfone 5-series at the Mobile World Congress later this month. The Asus Zenfone 5 lineup will have multiple smartphones. While we don’t have all the specifics at this point, at least two of the phones are likely to be called Zenfone 5 Max and Zenfone 5 Lite. Thanks to @evleaks, we have the first few details about the Zenfone 5 Lite, including a promotional render of the phone.
According to @evleaks, the Asus Zenfone 5 Lite will feature dual camera setups on both front and the back. The rear setup will have two 16-megapixel sensors and the front setup will house two 20-megapixel sensors. As you can see in the render, the rear cameras will be accompanied by a dual-LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. There seems to be a single-LED flash on the front as well.
Among other specifications, the Zenfone 5 Lite will sport a display of unknown size and 2160x1080p resolution. Additionally, you can expect to see the usual connectivity options and Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI in the smartphone.
No other information is available at this point, but Zenfone 5 Lite will most likely be a mid-range or budget smartphone. Whatever ends up being the case, we should have the full picture on February 27 when Asus is hosting a press event to unveil this lineup.
In related news, another possible Zenfone 5-series phone was leaked recently. We don’t know the final branding of the phone, but it will carry the model number X00PD.
Asus X00PD phone is reportedly going to pack 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo with Zen UI.
PS: Don’t confuse the upcoming Zenfone 5 Lite with the 2014-smartphone of the same name.