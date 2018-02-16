Best smartphones in India under INR 15,000 – Buying Guide
Over the last few years, the sub-INR 15,000 price-segment has become really exciting for the smartphones and it is filled with some amazing value of money devices. In this report, I will offer a list of the best Android smartphones that provide amazing user experience without breaking the bank.
Top Android phones in India (Under INR 15K)
Xiaomi Mi A1
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, which until now only used Android-based MIUI as the platform of choice on its devices, has finally gone with stock Android in Mi A1. It is the first Android One smartphone from the company as well as the flag-bearer of the latest crop of Android One devices that don’t necessarily target the entry-level customers.
As you can see from the key specifications (listed below), Mi A1 is a mid-range smartphone with a pretty enticing price-tag. It have gotten rave reviews from all over. If you don’t have any special affinity towards MIUI, this is the phone to get under INR 15,000. It is also expected to be among the first third-party smartphones to get the Android 8.0 Oreo updates in the coming weeks.
Key specs: 5.5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 625, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, Android 7.1, dual 12MP rear camera and 3080 mAh battery
Price: INR 13,999 | Buy Now: Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB)
Xiaomi’s successor to the much-loved Redmi Note 4, the Redmi Note 5 Pro offers great value-for-money. It keep the best aspects of the Note 4 and improves on the other to be inline with the latest smartphone trends like 18:9 screen and dual-camera setup. The inclusion of the new Snapdragon 636 SoC with octa-core Kryo 260 CPU and Adreno 506 GPU is another positive.
Key specs: 5.99-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, MIUI 9, dual rear cameras, and 4000 mAh battery.
Price: INR 13,999 | Buy Now: Flipkart, Mi.com
Motorola Moto G5S/ G5S Plus
Google’s purchase of Motorola Mobility might not have resulted in anything good for the search giant, but it did give the consumers a great mid-range Moto G-series. Even after the sale to Lenovo, Moto G smartphones continue to be one of amazing mid-range devices. Surely, you won’t get the software updates as fast as they were available during Google’s era, but even with Nougat, Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are great smartphones.
Moto G5S key specs: 5.2-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 430, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, Android 7.1, 16MP rear camera, and 3000 mAh battery
Moto G5S Plus key specs: 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 625, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, Android 7.1, dual 13MP rear camera, and 3000 mAh battery
Price: INR 12,999 (Moto G5S), INR 14,999 (Moto G5S Plus) | Buy Now: G5S, G5S Plus
Honor 9 Lite
Honor has released some very impressive smartphones in the last one year and Honor 9 Lite is one of those phones. It is the first phone in this price-bracket that is true competitor to Xiaomi’s massively popular Redmi Note 4 and the new Redmi Note 5 phones in almost every aspect, except probably the user-interface. But the presence of Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box negates most of what is wrong with EMUI.
Key specs: 5.65-inch 1080p FHD+ screen, HiSilicon Kirin 659, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 3000 mAh battery and Android Oreo-based EMUI
Price: INR 10,999 | Buy Now: Flipkart
Other good options in sub INR 15,000 price-bracket
Honor 7X (32GB storage)
The rate at which Huawei has turned around the Honor brand is simple astonishing. The original few Honor phones were lacklustre, but last year, the Honor team surprised everyone by continuously churning out great devices one after another. Honor 7X is an example. Even though it packs the not-so-loved EMUI, Honor 7X is a strong competitor to both Mi A1 and Moto G5S Plus.
Quick specs: 5.93-inch 1080p FHD+ screen, HiSilicon Kirin 659, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 3340 mAh battery and Android Nougat-based EMUI
Price: INR 12,999 | Buy Now: Amazon
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
If you don’t want to spend INR 14,000 on the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 5 is also a good option. It is not a huge upgrade over the Redmi Note 4, but it does bring the 18:9 screen and a slightly better camera with a larger pixel size.
Key specs: 5.99-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3/ 4GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage, MIUI 9, 12MP f2.2 rear camera, and 4000 mAh battery
Price: INR 9,999 (3GB)/ INR 11,999 (4GB) | Buy Now: FlipkartMi.com,
Lenovo K8 Plus
Over the last couple of years, Lenovo has steadily improved its budget and mid-range offerings and the company’s K8-series phones are a clear proof of that. One of the recent entrants to the K8 line-up, the new Lenovo K8 Plus sports stock Android and a pretty nice set of specifications. The massive 4,000 mAh battery in the smartphone sets itself apart from other smartphones in this last (except Redmi Note 4, which has an equally impressive battery). So, if you are looking for a smartphone with stock Android and a great battery, the K8 Plus is the one to check out.
You can also go for Lenovo K8 Note if you are looking for a slightly larger screen and comparably beefier processor.
Key specs: 5.2-inch full HD display, MediaTek Helio P25, 3/ 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, Android 7.1, dual rear cameras with 13MP and 5MP sensors, and 4000 mAh battery
Price: INR 9,499 (3GB)/ INR 10,999 (4GB) | Buy Now: Flipkart
Few more options worth taking a look at: Coolpad Cool Play 6, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Samsung Galaxy On Max, LG Q6