Michael B Jordan stars in a tense first teaser for Fahrenheit 451
The first teaser for HBO’s TV movie Fahrenheit 451 is here. Based on the dystopian novel of the same name by American writer Ray Bradbury, the film stars Michael B. Jordan (of Black Panther fame) as Guy Montag, Michael Shannon (of The Shape of Water, Man of Steel) as Captain Beatty and Sofia Boutella (of The Mummy, Atomic Blonde) as Clarisse.
Fahrenheit 451’s story is based in a future, where books are illegal and “firemen,” who are special operatives, find and burn them. Guy Montag, who is the protagonist and a fireman, begins to have doubts about his job censoring and destroying knowledge. The novel is seen as a warning against state-based censorship and prediction of a world where people are so infatuated with their screens that they don’t care about the world outside.
The teaser mostly shows Jordan and Shannon’s characters with glimpses of Boutella. And, of course there is a lot of fire, from burning books to fiery Michael B Jordan. It also gives us a peek at the world of Fahrenheit 451, which is ruined by state manipulation and a lack of information.
HBO hasn’t shared the final release date, and has only revealed that the movie will be arriving in May.
The timing of the teaser trailer is great with Michael B. Jordan in the spotlight with his acclaimed performance as the character Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, which continues to break box office records.
The HBO TV movie is not the first adaptation of Fahrenheit 451. It was turned into a movie in 1966 with Oskar Werner playing Guy Montag.
Fahrenheit 451 (2018) credits:
Writer & Director: Ramin Bahrani (of Chop Shop and 99 Homes fame)
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon, Sofia Boutella, Lilly Singh, and Martin Donovan