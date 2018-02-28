Fitbit’s cheaper, smaller smartwatch with ‘mass appeal’ leaked
The first leaked images of an upcoming Fitbit smartwatch have appeared online. Published by Wareable, the images give us a glimpse at what could end up being released as Fitbit Blaze 2.
The leaked pictures show a smartwatch with a mainstream and sleeker design. It will reportedly be smaller than Fitbit Ionic and closer to the size of the first Blaze smartwatch. With the new design, Fitbit is said to be planning to woo the female consumers, who are otherwise deterred by the large, blocky designs of the company’s other smartwatches.
Here are some of the leaked details about this upcoming Fitbit smartwatch:
- Runs on FitbitOS that debuted in Ionic
- Water-resistant upto 50 meters
- Four colour options: Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and Charcoal, as well as multiple choices for straps
- No GPS, but SpO2 sensor to monitor for sleep apnea
Fitbit CEO James Park had teased a smartwatch with ‘mass appeal’ during the company’s latest investor call and this might be it.
According to Wareable, the leaked smartwatch could be announced by Fitbit this spring. It will be priced less than the Ionic, which retails for $300.
Fitbit’s Ionic was released to average reviews, but hopefully the design and software improvements will change the fortunes of this upcoming device.
Fitbit Ionic: Adidas edition pre-orders now open
In related news, the Adidas edition of Fitbit Ionic is now available for pre-orders in the United States. The Fitbit Ionic: Adidas edition is a running-focused smartwatch. It sports a breathable sport band and packs an Adidas Train app to help you improve your running performance. The app includes six workouts, between five and 15 minutes long.
The special edition Fitbit Ionic will cost $330 and will be offered in Ink Blue and Ice Gray bands. The shipping starts in March.