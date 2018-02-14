Google Family Link app helps parents manage kids’ devices
Update (February 14): Canada on Tuesday became the fifth country to get support for Google Family Link.
Update (November 9): Google is taking Family Link to two more markets – Australia and Ireland. With the latest expansion, Family Link is now available to the parents in a total of four countries.
Update (October 19): Family Link has been expanded to New Zealand, revealed Google in a blog post. It is the first country outside US to get access to this parental controls application.
Earlier (September 29, 2017): Google on Thursday announced that it is launching its parental control application ‘Family Link’ for all in the United States. Originally introduced in March this year, the app was until now available only with an invitation.
Designed to manage children’s Android devices, Family Link allows the parents to manage apps, set screen time limits and device bedtimes of the kids’ devices. Google notes that the parents will also be able to create a Google Account for their children right from Android setup, and then manage their kid’s account and device with Family Link.
“Family Link can help you set certain digital ground rules that work for your family, whether you’re occasionally checking in on your kid’s device activity, or locking their device every day before dinner time,” wrote Saurabh Sharma of Google in a blog post.
Your kid’s phone needs to be running on Android 7.0 Nougat or above to work with Family Link. The app can also work on select Marshmallow phones – Alcatel Dawn, Alcatel Fierce 4, Alcatel Pixi unite, LG K3, LG Stylo 2 Plus, LG X Power, Samsung Galaxy Luna, Samsung Galaxy Tab A, and Sony Xperia X. The parent’s version of the Family Link is compatible with all devices running on Android 4.4 KitKat or newer OS.
You can read more about Family Link on the service’s home page. The app can be found here in Google Play.
Google Family Link highlights:
- Manage the applications your children can use
- Keep an eye on the device ‘screen on’ time on children’s smartphones
- Set device bedtime
With so many dangerous content available on the net its important to have a parental control app.