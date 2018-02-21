Honor 9 Lite gets Face Unlock support with latest update
Honor India has announced that it has started rolling out a new software update for the Honor 9 Lite smartphone, which adds the Face Unlock support. The Honor 9 Lite follows the Honor View 10, which received the Face Unlock feature last month.
According to the company, the software update is now live available over-the-air (OTA) and will reach all the consumers by March 5. If you don’t immediately see the OTA notification, don’t worry, the update will arrive on your phone in the next few days.
How to use Face Unlock on Honor 9 Lite?
To start using this feature, first you will have to enroll your face in the phone settings. Head over to Settings > Security & privacy > Screen lock & passwords and select the Face Unlock option. The phone will now ask you to scan your face. Follow the on-screen instructions. Once you have done that you can just look at your phone and it will get unlocked. No more need for fingerprint authentication, PIN or pattern locks.
“At Honor, we believe in delivering superior and innovative smartphone experiences and the Face Unlock rollout for Honor 9 Lite is in line with our commitment. Honor 9 Lite will be the most affordable smartphone in the Indian market to support Face Unlock feature and will further emerge as the best value for money smartphone with superior hardware and software configurations.” said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group, in a statement.
To remind you, Honor 9 Lite was launched in India in January this year. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI. It is one of the best smartphones in its price-bracket. It sports a 5.65-inch IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor.