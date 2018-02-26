Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop has incredibly thin bezels
Chinese manufacturer Huawei isn’t really known for its laptops, but that hasn’t stopped the company from trying to break into the PC market. In the same bid, the company unveiled the new MateBook X Pro laptop at the ongoing Mobile World Congress and this laptop will certainly make some heads turn.
The first thing you will notice about the MateBook X Pro is the super thin bezels around the screen. Huawei has shaved off so much that the company didn’t even have the space to put the webcam, which is now placed below the F5 key and pops up when you need it. Huawei claims the laptop has 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Update: The first reports coming out of MWC suggest that camera is very hard to use and will make the consumers frustrated.
With the Huawei MateBook X Pro, you will get a 13.9-inches 3000x2000p resolution LTPS screen with 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors. The laptop also has Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a built-in fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the company has packed a quad-speaker system featuring Dolby Atmos and a 57.4 Wh battery capable of offering upto 12 hours of backup.
Pricing and availability
According to Huawei, the MateBook X Pro will go on sale this spring. It will be available in space gray and mystic silver colours.
- i5/8GB/256GB MW150: €1499
- i5/8GB/512GB MX150: €1699
- i7/16GB/512GB MX150: €1899
Huawei MateBook X Pro full specifications
- 8th Generation Core i7-8550U or Core i5-8250U processor
- NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 and Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 13.9 inches LTPS touchscreen display, 3000 x 2000p resolution
- 8/ 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM (2133 MHz)
- 256GB/ 512GB SSD
- 1MP webcam
- 3.5-mm stereo headset jack
- Two USB-C port, one USB-A port (USB3.0)
- Dimensions: 304mm x 217mm x 14.6mm; Weight: 1.33 kg
In addition to the MateBook X Pro, Huawei has also introduced the new MediaPad M5 tablets, which will be released in 8.4-inch and 10.1-inch screen sizes. Set to be sold in both WiFi only and LTE variants, the MediaPad M5 tablet will start at 349 euros.