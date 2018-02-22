Huawei MediaPad M5 specs, renders & price leaked; MWC debut likely
Update (Feb 22): Fresh renders of the Huawei MediaPad M5 10 Pro model have surfaced online. These renders not only show the tablet, but also the Official Keyboard Folio cover. Additionally, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt notes that the Pro model will have a metal body, 2560x1600p resolution screen, 4GB of RAM and 32/ 64GB of internal storage.
Read on for more information on Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets.
Update (Feb 14): Thanks to Roland Quandt, we have even more details about the upcoming Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets. According to Quandt, the 8.4-inch version of the MediaPad M5 will have 32GB of internal storage.
On the other hand, the 10-inch MediaPad M5 will come in two variants – Regular and Pro (with-stylus). The regular version will have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, the Pro version will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
Here is a look at the expected prices:
- Huawei MediaPad M5 (8.4) Wifi: 329 euros
- Huawei MediaPad M5 (8.4) LTE: 380 euros
- Huawei MediaPad M5 (10.1) Wifi: 379 euros
- Huawei MediaPad M5 (10.1) LTE: 420 euros
- Huawei MediaPad M5 (10.1) LTE: 520 euros
Update (Feb 2): One of Huawei’s upcoming MediaPad M5 models has been spotted in the database of Geekbench benchmark. This listing of 8.4-inch MediaPad M5 (SHT-AL09) doesn’t offer many new details, but it does reveal the presence of 4GB RAM.
Earlier (Jan 30): Chinese tech giant Huawei is preparing to launch a new tablet called MediaPad M5. The tablet was first spotted on the Bluetooth SIG (special interest group) website last month. It has now been sighted on FCC website and the first renders of the device have leaked online.
According to report, Huawei will offer two variants of the MediaPad M5 – one with an 8.4-inch screen and other with 10.1-inch screen.
Leaked Huawei MediaPad M5 specifications
The MediaPad M5 8.4-inch (SHT-W09/ SHT-AL09) is expected to feature 2560x1600p resolution. It will run on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0. Other specifications of the tablet will include 4980 mAH battery, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port, and a fingerprint sensor.
Additionally, the MediaPad M5 8.4 will reportedly be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core processor.
The specifications of the 10.1-inch model are a mystery at this point, but they will most likely be in line with the 8.4-inch model. Huawei will offer both 4G LTE and Wifi only versions of the MediaPad M5. The company is also planning to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack.
Rumours indicate that we can see the official announcement of the M5 tablet as early as the next month’s Mobile World Congress.
To remind you, the predecessor of the MediaPad M5, the M3 model was unveiled at the IFA trade fair in 2016. It was later joined by an M3 Lite model in 2017. Huawei MediaPad M3 (8.4) features 2,560×1,600p display, Harman Kardon-certified stereo speakers and 4GB of RAM. The tablet also packs Kirin 950 octa-core processor and 5100 mAh battery.
