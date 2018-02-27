Apple to launch its largest ever iPhone this year: Report
Apple is reportedly planning to launch three iPhone models this year including the largest iPhone ever. The other two iPhone models will include an upgraded handset with same screen-size as the iPhone X and a cheaper model. These iPhone models will be unveiled this fall (autumn).
According to a report in Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based company wants a pie of the growing number of consumers, who love large-screen phones. The popularity of Android phones with almost 6-inch or larger screen-sizes has shown that there are millions of consumers, who have no problem using such large-screen phones and in fact prefer them.
Until the launch of the iPhone X last year with a 5.8-inch screen, the biggest display in any iPhone used to be 5.5-inch and that continued to be the case for three-generations of iPhones. So, it is good to see Apple thinking of going larger than even iPhone X so quickly.
Largest ever iPhone
Bloomberg notes that the upcoming “largest ever iPhone” is codenamed D33 internally and may include a display size close to 6.5-inch. Some of the prototypes seen by Bloomberg sources had 1242 x 2688p resolution, which will make the phone almost as sharp (455 PPI) the iPhone X (462 PPI). The display tech will also be OLED, same as the iPhone X, and not the IPS LCD, which is used in other iPhone models.
Despite such a large-screen, the upcoming iPhone will keep the overall size similar to the existing iPhone 8 Plus model, thanks to a bezeless design.
Among other features, the phone will use the next-gen A12 processor and pack Face ID support. The D33 will run on the updated iOS version (most probably called iOS12), which is rumoured to include enhanced AR capabilities, deeper Siri integration, digital health monitoring and Animojis support in FaceTime chat.
iPhone X successor
The second incoming iPhone, which is likely to keep the display size same as the existing iPhone X, is codenamed D32. It will also be powered by the A12 chip and use iOS 12 operating system.
Cheaper iPhone
Bloomberg is reporting that the third of the upcoming trio of iPhone models will feature a bezel-less design like the other two iPhones, but will pack a LCD screen to keep the costs down. It will also support Face ID and run on iOS 12.
Gold colour option, E-SIM & dual-SIM support
In other plans that may not see the light of the day, Apple is said to be considering to bring a Gold colour option for the iPhone X successor and the 6.5-inch iPhone as well as dual-SIM support in select regions. The company is also courting the telecom operators to remove the need of physical SIM cards altogether by adding e-SIM support, but the company has seen resistance from the operators in the past, so the chances of this being a reality are slim.