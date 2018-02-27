Lava Z50 is the company’s first Android Oreo (Go edition) phone
Lava has become the first Indian smartphone vendor to officially detail its Android Oreo (Go edition) phone – Lava Z50. Micromax had earlier revealed that it is bringing an Android Go edition phone called Bharat Go, but the company has been silent since.
Lava Z50 will go on sale in mid-March across the country. The company has not shared the price-tag at this point, but it did reveal that the phone will be eligible for Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ cashback offer as well as free one-time screen replacement.
The phone features a 4.5-inch screen with Gorilla Glass and is powered by 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor. The Z50 will also come with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot. For the imaging needs, the company has packed 5MP cameras with LED flash on both front and back of the phone.
Lava has also stated that the Z50 will support Google search in 10 major Indian languages, including Hindi. Like all Android Oreo (Go edition) phones, the Z50 will come with a special version of Play Store as well as Go editions of Google applications.
“With Lava Z50, powered by Android Oreo (Go edition), we are giving our first time smartphone users an impeccable software designed for faster processing, more memory at hand vs. non – Android Oreo (Go edition) phones, and the possibility to get entertainment through YouTube Go, to help users control their data,” said Gaurav Nigam, Head – Product, Lava International in a statement.
The Lava Z50 will be offered in Black and Gold colour options.
Lava Z50 specifications
- 4.5-inch screen with 854x48p resolution, Gorilla Glass
- MediaTek MT6737M SoC with quad-core CPU
- 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) operating system
- Dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with LED flash
Nokia, Alcatel and ZTE have also unveiled Android Go edition phones.