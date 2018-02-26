Lenovo introduces Yoga 730 and Yoga 530 (Flex 14) laptops
Chinese tech giant Lenovo has announced two new 2-in-1 Yoga-series laptops at the MWC trade fair. The new Yoga 730 will come in 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch display sizes, whereas the new Yoga 530 will only have a 14-inch model. The Yoga 530 will be known as the Flex 14 in North America.
One of the key new additions to the Yoga laptops is Amazon Alexa support. According to the company, the Yoga 730 will come preloaded with Alexa voice assistant in select markets, which will be expanded as Alexa becomes available in more countries. The company has even packed far-field mic in the laptop to make sure Alexa works properly.
Here are the key highlights of both Yoga laptops:
Lenovo Yoga 530
- Polished aluminum body with 360-degree hinge
- 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen / 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) touchscreen
- Up to 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor
- Intel Integrated graphics or NVIDIA GeForce MX130 GPU
- 4/ 8/ 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 128/ 256/ 512GB SSD
- Upto 8 hours of battery life
- 2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB Type-C 3.0 port, HDMI out, audio jack
- Wifi 802.11ac
- Lenovo Active Pen stylus support (comes bundled in EMEA)
- Harman speakers with Dolby Audio
- Windows 10 Home OS
Lenovo Yoga 730 (15.6-inch model)
- Polished aluminum body with 360-degree hinge
- 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS touchscreen or 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen
- Up to 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor
- Intel Integrated graphics or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU
- 8GB DDR4 or 8 GB DDR4 + 8 GB DIMM RAM, 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB SSD
- Upto 9 hours of battery in 4K model and upto 11 hours in FHD model
- 2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB Type-C 3.0 port, HDMI out, audio jack
- Wifi 802.11ac
- Windows 10 Home OS
- JBL speakers, Dolby Atmos via headphones
- Lenovo Active Pen stylus support (comes bundled in EMEA)
Lenovo Yoga 730 (13.3-inch model)
- Polished aluminum body with 360-degree hinge
- 13.3-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS touchscreen or 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen
- Up to 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor
- Intel Integrated graphics
- 4GB/ 8GB/ 16GB RAM, 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB SSD
- Upto 11.5 hours of battery
- 1 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB Type-C 3.0 port, audio jack
- Wifi 802.11ac
- Windows 10 Home OS
- JBL speakers, Dolby Atmos via headphones
- Lenovo Active Pen stylus support (comes bundled in EMEA)
Pricing and availability
According to Lenovo, the Yoga 730 will be available in April, 2018. The 13-inch Yoga 730 model will start at 999 euros and the 15-inch model will start at 1099 euros. The Lenovo Yoga 530 will go on sale in June, 2018 with a starting price of 549 euros.