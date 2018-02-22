LG unveils K8 (2018), K10 (2018) series with outdated software
LG’s smartphone division may be struggling, but that hasn’t made the company any wiser. It is still churning out mediocre phones with dated software. The company on Thursday unveiled the 2018 versions of its K8 and K10 series phones, which despite being announced six after the launch of Android Oreo, run on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.
The K8 (2018) series includes just one K8 (2018) model right now, however the K10 (2018) series consists of K10 (2018), K10+ (2018) and K10 Alpha (2018) models.
LG claims that the new phones have been “enhanced with even more premium features rivaling those of premium flagships,” but the phone don’t even seem capable of taking on budget devices from the likes Xiaomi and Huawei/ Honor.
According to LG, both K8 and K10-series will roll out globally over the coming months, but it has not shared any specific time-frame. The phones will be released in Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue and Terra Gold colors.
LG K8 (2018) phone features a 5-inch 720p HD screen and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor. Other specifications of the phone include 2GB of RAM, 8MP rear camera and 2500 mAh battery. On the other hand, the K10 (2018)-series phones sport a 5.3-inch 720p HD screen and are powered by 1.5GHz octa-core processor. Additionally, the K10-series packs 3000 mAh battery and upto 3GB of RAM. You can check out the details specifications later in the report.
“LG’s 2018 K Series range of smartphones is focused on delivering even more value to consumers looking for the right device that fits their lifestyle and needs,” said Ha Jeung-uk, SVP, LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, in a statement.
There is no word on the pricing of any of the K8 or K10 phones. However given LG’s track record, I don’t expect the price-tags to be very enticing.
LG K8 (2018) specifications
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor from unknown manufacturer
- 5-inch 1280x720p HD screen
- 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot with support upto 32GB
- 8MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera
- 2500 mAh removable battery
- 4G LTE, Wifi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- FM Radio
LG K10 (2018) series specifications
- 5.3-inch 1280x720p HD screen
- 1.5GHz octa-core processor
- 3000 mAh battery
- 4G LTE, Wifi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS
- FM Radio, Fingerprint sensor
- K10+ : 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- K10: 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- K10 Alpha : 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- K10+ : 13MP rear camera, 8MP or 5MP front shooter (Wide)
- K10: 13MP rear camera, 8MP or 5MP front shooter (Wide)
- K10? : 8MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter