M. Night Shyamalan is producing a thriller series for Apple
M. Night Shyamalan is the latest high-profile name heading to the Apple’s upcoming video streaming service. The Cupertino-based company has ordered a straight-to-series psychological thriller, which will be produced by Shyamalan and written by Tony Basgallop (of Berlin Station, 24: Live Another Day and 24: Legacy), reported Variety on Wednesday.
The news of this upcoming TV thriller comes hot on heels of the revelation that M. Night Shyamalan’s last TV foray ‘Wayward Pines’ has been discontinued. Fox, the network carrying Wayward Pines, recently told TV Line that there won’t be any more seasons of the show. Wayward Pines lasted for two seasons. While the first season was liked by the critics, the second one was kind of meh.
Back to Apple, this upcoming unnamed project will include 10 episodes lasting half an hour each. M. Night Shyamalan is also said to be directing the pilot. The plot details are a mystery at this point.
Shyamalan most recently wrote, produced, and directed the hit film ‘Split’ starring James Mcavoy (of X-Men: Apocalypse and Atomic Blonde). His overall filmography is kind of a mixed-bag. His initial hits ‘The Sixth Sense’ and ‘Signs’ made him a household name, but they were followed by some poorly received blunders like Lady in the Water (2006), The Happening (2008), The Last Airbender and After Earth.
Apple video streaming service
Although Apple is yet to officially detail its video streaming service, the company has been aggressively populating its originals portfolio. It has made several straight-to-series orders, here is a look at a few:
- A morning TV drama from Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
- A reboot of ‘Amazing Stories’ from Steven Spielberg
- Immigrant anthology series from Kumail Nanjiani (of The Big Sick)
- A space race series from Ronald D. Moore (of Battlestar Galactica)