OnePlus to set up more experience stores, expand availability via Croma
Like Xiaomi, OnePlus India has realised that it can’t just depend on the online sales if it has to continue growing in the country. The company has a very limited offline presence in India right now, including an experience store in Bengaluru as well as brand authorised stores in Mumbai and Noida.
OnePlus is looking to add more experience stores in the country as well as start selling its phones via more Croma stores. Currently, the OnePlus phones are offered via 10 Croma stores in 8 cities. This number is expected to increase to over 100 in the coming months.
OnePlus India GM Vikas Agrawal told ET Telecom in an interview that the company was encouraged by the response the pilot store in Bengaluru received. He added that the growth rate in the city was higher compared to other cities since the consumers could touch and feel the phone before purchasing it.
OnePlus will now establish experience stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Additionally, it is gearing up to set up brand authorised stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The company is also exploring partnerships with other electronics retail chains to carry OnePlus products.
As per the Q4 shipment numbers shared by research firms IDC and Counterpoint Research, OnePlus is the second largest smartphone brand in the premium segment in India. The company accounted for 25 percent of the sales in segment, whereas Apple had 47% share and Samsung had 17.6%. India is also the company’s biggest market, so it is not surprising that it wants to further increase its sales in the country.
In related news, OnePlus India GM also revealed that the company will stick to launching just one flagship smartphone per year.