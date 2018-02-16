Moto Z2 Force with shatterproof display reaches India, priced at INR 34,999
Update (Feb 16): Moto Z2 Force is now on sale in India.
Earlier (Feb 15): Motorola Mobility has launched its Moto Z2 Force smartphone in the Indian market. The company on Thursday revealed that the Z2 Force will carry a price-tag of INR 34,999 and will be offered with a bundled Turbopower pack Moto Mod. The sales open February 16, 0000 hrs. at Flipkart.com. The smartphone will also be sold via Moto Hub stores in the country.
Moto Z2 Force was originally introduced in July last year and has taken over six months to reach our shores. The smartphone sports an aluminum unibody design with a 5.5-inch Quad-HD ShatterShield POLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and packs 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the Z2 Force comes with 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and a fingerprint sensor.
Motorola has included dual camera setup on the back of the phone with two 12MP sensors with f2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. There is a 5MP f2.2 selfie shooter on the front with a dual-tone LED flash as well.
The Z2 Force features water-repellent nano-coating, which makes it splashproof. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android Oreo out of the box. Like the other Moto Z-series phones, Moto Z2 Force also supports all the Moto Mods.
The Moto Turbopower Pack Mod, which is coming bundled with the Moto Z2 Force, is already on sale in the country separately. It was launched in December last year along with GamePad Mod and JBL SoundBoost2 Mod. It retails at INR 5,999. To remind you, the Turbopower Pack Mod includes a 3490 mAh battery.
In related news, Motorola recently released the 6GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 phone in India. It has been priced at INR 24,999.
Moto Z2 Force full specifications
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 2.35GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Dimensions: 76mm x 155.8mm x 6.1 mm; Weight: 143 grams
- 5.5-inch POLED shatterproof screen with 2560x1440p resolution
- 2730 mAh battery
- Dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, NFC, Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint sensor
- Android 8.0 Oreo operating system
- Dual 12MP rear cameras with IMX 386 sensors, f/2.0 lens and dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP wide-angle f2.2 front camera