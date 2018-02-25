Nokia 1 with Android Oreo (Go edition) is here, priced at $85 (INR 5,500)
Alongside a trio of brand new Android One phones, Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global took the wraps off its first Android Oreo (Go edition) phone at the Mobile World Congress. Dubbed as Nokia 1, the smartphone will retail at $85 beginning April in markets around the world.
As you can expect, Nokia 1 is an entry-level handset and sports a 4.5-inch IPS screen with FWVGA resolution. It uses MediaTek’s 1.1GHz quad-core MT6737M processor and packs 1GB of RAM. Among other specifications, the smartphone includes 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, dual-SIM support and a removable 2150 mAh battery.
Nokia 1 is also IP52 certified for drip-protection and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). In terms of the imaging capabilities, you will get a 5MP rear shooter with LED flash and a 2MP selfie camera in the Nokia 1.
According to HMD Global, the phone will also support “Xpress-on” covers, which will be offered in several vibrant colours like Azure, Grey, Yellow and Pink. These covers will cost $7.99.
“The Nokia 1 is a breakthrough in accessible technology, delivering smartphone essentials with the reassuring quality you expect of a Nokia phone and a refreshingly familiar design to fans around the world,” HMD Global wrote in a press release.
Nokia 1 full specifications
- 4.5-inch IPS screen with 854x480p resolution
- 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor
- 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wifi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- Dimensions: 133.6mm x 67.78mm x 9.5mm; Weight: 131 grams
- 2150 mAh battery
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP front shooter
- FM Radio, IP52 drip protection, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, G-sensor
- Colours: Warm Red and Dark Blue
In related news, HMD Global also revealed that it will start rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo beta update for Nokia 3 phone beginning February 26. Nokia 2 will follow in the coming weeks.