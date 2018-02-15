Nokia 6 gets a 4GB RAM variant in India, priced at INR 16,999
HMD Global has added a new version of the Nokia 6 to its smartphone portfolio in India. Originally launched in August last year with 3GB of RAM, Nokia 6 will now also be offered with 4GB of RAM. According to the company, the Nokia 6 (4GB) will retail at INR 16,999.
“The Nokia 6 has emerged as the one of our most successful phones receiving plaudits for its design, durability and functionality from its countless fans. To take the Nokia 6 experience to the next level, we are now introducing an updated version of this great phone- one with 4GB of RAM,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global, in a statement.
Apart from the extra RAM, all the specifications of the 4GB RAM version of Nokia 6 are same as the original 3GB RAM variant. You will get a 5.5-inch full HD screen with Gorilla Glass 3, 3000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with octa-core CPU and 4G VoLTE support. In terms of the software, the Nokia 6 still comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on-board, but you will be able to update the phone immediately to Android 8.0 Oreo. You can check out the full specifications later in the report.
Availability and colour options
According to HMD Global, the Nokia 6 (4GB) will go on sale starting February 20 exclusively at Flipkart.com. The phone will be sold in just Matte Black colour.
The Nokia 6 will have a hard time competing with the brand new Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is sold starting INR 13,999 and packs much better specifications than the smartphone.
Nokia 6 full specifications
- 5.5-inch full HD IPS screen with 1920x1080p resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, and Adreno 505 GPU
- 3000 mAh battery
- 3/ 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot with support upto 128GB
- 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Wifi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0, MicroUSB 2.0, USB-OTG, NFC, dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE
- Dimensions: 154mm x 75.8mm x 7.85mm
- Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (Oreo update available)
- 16MP f2.0 rear camera with PDAF and dual-tone flash, 8MP f2.0 selfie shooter
- Fingerprint sensor