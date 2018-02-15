Nokia 7+ will be an Android One smartphone, renders leaked
Update (Feb 25): HMD Global has officially announced the Nokia 7+.
Earlier (Feb 15): It seems HMD Global is prepping a very interesting smartphone lineup for 2018. We have already seen the Nokia 1, the rumoured first Android (Go edition) phone from the company and now, Nokia 7+ has surfaced in leaked press renders and it will be an Android One phone.
Expected to be unveiled at HMD Global’s MWC press event on February 25, the Nokia 7+ is rumoured to be packing a 6-inch 18:9 full HD+ screen. As per leaks, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with octa-core Kryo 260 CPU and Adreno 512 GPU.
In addition, the Nokia 7 Plus will come with Dual Zeiss lens rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors as well as a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with a Zeiss lens. The phone will have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, USB Type-C port, fingerprint sensor and microSD card slot. In terms of the software, the Nokia 7+ will run on Android 8.0 Oreo.
No other details are available at this point. However, we won’t have to wait for long for the official reveal as February 25 is not very far.
It is nice to see HMD Global championing both Android One and Android (Go edition) platforms. Since, the existing Nokia device software is pretty much stock Android, going with Android One or Android (Go edition) won’t be a big change for the company.
In related news, rumours coming out of China indicate that Nokia 7 (2018) will remain a China-exclusive and will not be released internationally. There is no word on the Nokia 6 (2018) global release at this point.
