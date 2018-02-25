HMD Global unveils Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco Android One phones
Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global on Sunday unveiled three Android One phones – new Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco – at a press event in Barcelona. It also announced that going forward, all mid-range and high-end Nokia phones will run on Android One platform. While the Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco are fresh devices, the Nokia 6 (2018) was originally introduced in China last month. The version of Nokia 6 (2018) announced today is different in terms of the software.
According to HMD Global, all newly introduced phones will go on sale beginning April, 2018 in markets around the world.
Nokia 6 (2018)
Talking about the new Nokia 6 first, it is a successor to the company’s original Nokia 6 that debuted in January 2017. Sporting an aluminum frame, the 2018 model isn’t a massive departure from its predecessor, but there are a few design tweaks. The capacitive keys are gone and the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back.
The phone features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC. It will be offered in three colours – Blue with Gold accents, Black with Copper accents and White with Iron accents. The phone will retail at 279 euros ($343, INR 22,200).
Specifications
- 5.5-inch IPS screen with FHD (1920x1080p) resolution and Gorilla Glass 3
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with octa-core CPU
- 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C
- 3000 mAh battery
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- 4G LTE, Wifi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS
- 16MP f2.0 rear camera with PDAF & dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP f2.0 selfie camera
Nokia 7 plus
Nokia 7 plus is a step above the Nokia 6 (2018) phone in HMD Global’s product portfolio. It sports an aluminium frame with layers of ceramic paint on top for a premium feel. The phone features a 6-inch full HD+ screen, Snapdragon 660 SoC and dual rear cameras. There is a 3800 mAh battery on-board as well. It carries a price-tag of 399 euros ($490, INR 31,750).
Specifications
- 6-inch IPS screen with FHD+ (2160x1080p) resolution and Gorilla Glass 5
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with octa-core CPU
- 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C
- 3800 mAh battery
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- 4G LTE, Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS
- Dual rear cameras (12MP sensor with f1.75 lens and 13MP sensor with f2.6 lens), dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP selfie camera
- Colours: Black with Copper accents, White with Copper accents
Nokia 8 Sirocco
A throwback to the 2006 phone Nokia 8800 Sirocco, the new Nokia 8 Sirocco is the the most premium Nokia phone unveiled today. Sporting Gorilla Glass on both front and the back, the Nokia 8 Sirocco bears a resemblance to Samsung’s Edge branded phones with overflowing screen on the sides. According to the company, it is carved out of a single piece of stainless steel.
It features a 5.5-inch pOLED QHD screen with Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6GB of RAM. You will also get 3260 mAh battery and 128GB of internal storage.
The smartphone will retail at 749 euros ($920, INR 59,600).
Specifications
- 5.5-inch pOLED screen with QHD (2560x1440p) resolution and Gorilla Glass 5
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with octa-core CPU
- 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage
- Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C
- 3260 mAh battery with wireless charging support
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- 4G LTE, Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS
- Dual rear cameras (12MP sensor with wide-angle f1.7 lens and 13MP sensor with telephoto f2.6 lens), dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP selfie camera
- Colour: Black