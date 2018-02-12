Oppo A71 (2018) launched in India at INR 9,990
Update (Feb 12): Less than a fortnight after the debut of Oppo A71 (2018) in Pakistan, the smartphone has been launched in India. According to a press release issued by the company, the Oppo A71 (2018) will be offered in the country with 3GB of RAM, instead of 2GB. The India price-tag of the smartphone is INR 9,990. The phone is now on sale at Flipkart.com in Black and Gold colours.
“We have been leading the Selfie industry in the Indian market with our products for which we have received an overwhelming appreciation, especially from the youth. With the launch of OPPO A71(3GB), equipped with AI Beauty Technology and stronger performance we are confident to take our efforts a step-ahead in our selfie journey,” said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, in a statement.
Earlier (Jan 31):
Oppo A71 (2018) is official, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC in tow
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has quietly unveiled the new A71 (2018) smartphone. Although based on the moniker, it seems like a successor to last year’s Oppo A71, the reality is quite different. Oppo A71 (2018) is merely a variant of the original A71 with a different processor, newer ColorOS version and 1GB less RAM. It keeps the same design and pretty much everything else.
Oppo A71 (2018) has been released in Pakistan and based on the official website, the phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with eight Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz. On the other hand, the last year’s model featured MediaTek MT6750 octa-core SoC with eight Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.5GHz. Other major differences between the two variants are the ColorOS version and the on-board RAM. The A71 (2018) comes with just 2GB of RAM and ColorOS 3.2, whereas the original A71 had 3GB of RAM and ColorOS 3.1. The newer ColorOS version means that the phone has access to the company’s AI-based Beauty Recognition technology, which helps in shooting better selfies.
Among other A71 (2018) specifications, you can expect to see 16GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and 3000 mAh battery. Additionally, the phone includes a 5.2-inch 720p HD screen and Android 7.1 Nougat-based ColorOS 3.2. In terms of the imaging capabilities, the A71 (2018) features a 13MP f2.2 rear camera and 5MP f2.4 selfie shooter.
Pricing
The Oppo A71 (2018) carries a price-tag of PKR 19,899 ($180).
Oppo A71 (2018) full specifications
- 5.2-inch TFT screen with 1280x720p
- 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- 2GB of RAM (3GB in India version), 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Dual-SIM, 4G, Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3000 mAh battery
- Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with ColorOS 3.2
- 13MP f2.2 rear camera with LED flash, 5MP f2.4 selfie camera
- Dimensions: 148.1mm x 73.8mm x 7.6mm; Weight: 137 grams
- Colours: Gold, Black