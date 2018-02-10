Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will get Android 8.0 Oreo update
Samsung Galaxy S6 phones aren’t the only 2015 Samsung devices lucky to be in line for Oreo update, we now have a confirmation for Galaxy Note 5 as well. T-Mobile US has updated the Note 5 support page to announce that this phablet will be getting the Android 8.0 release.
Although the leaked list, which first revealed which Samsung devices will get the Oreo update, included the Note 5, a confirmation from T-Mobile holds more value.
Android 8.0 Oreo update includes picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, notifications dots, faster boot, new emojis and more.
Like other Samsung phones receiving the Android Oreo, the Note 5 will get the Samsung Experience 9.0 release as well. Samsung Experience 9.0 brings a number of new keyboard features, device search enhancements and more.
Also read: What’s new in Samsung Experience 9.0
To remind you, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 was originally launched back in August, 2015 with Android 5.0 Lollipop on-board. The Marshmallow update was released in February 2016, followed by the Nougat upgrade in the first quarter of 2017. The Android 8.0 Oreo will be the third major software update for the phone.
The phone features a 5.7-inch quad-HD Super AMOLED screen and is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 SoC. It also packs 4GB of RAM, upto 12GB of internal storage and 3000 mAh battery.
Among other Note-series devices, Samsung Galaxy 7 Fan Edition and Galaxy Note 8 will be upgraded to Android Oreo as well. Since the S8 and S8+ update roll-out is already live, the Note 8 should be next to line to receive the Oreo goodies.
There is no word on when the Note 5 Oreo update will drop, but I will update this post as and when I hear something from the company.
Also read: Best Android Oreo features